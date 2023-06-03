How Street Fighter 6’s open-world environment is a game changer in the fighting games genre

Out on June 2, 2023, Street Fighter 6 is pioneering a new era of fighting games. This is at least true if you consider the reviews by critics who have tried the beta version or bought the title straight after the launch. After the monumental disappointment of Street Fighter 5, the latest iteration outshines its predecessors in many ways. Since Capcom released the first edition of Street Fighter in 1987, the fighting game franchise has garnered a cult-like following, emerging as one of the most iconic games ever.

Let's look deeply into Street Fighter 6. This article deciphers why this new entry's revamped open-world environment, the World Tour mode, could revolutionize the fighting game genre.

Welcome to the new age of fighting games via Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode

The Street Fighter franchise has had the World Tour mode before, but the current revamped open-world version overshadows all previous iterations by a long margin. For starters, you can create your own avatar for the first time in the franchise's history. There's also the freedom to roam around in your quest to become the ultimate martial arts master.

Playing the World Tour is advantageous as it benefits you in the long run. This is especially true for users new to the fighting game genre. The casual globetrotting approach in the open-world setup lets you learn powerful moves and combos casually while looking for more formidable adversaries.

You will also come across a few collectibles in the open-world environment to customize your avatars. This is a great way to make your characters look unique by procuring cool t-shirts, hats, and other accessories.

However, the essence of the open-world setup in the World Tour mode shines through its RPG elements. They remind players of popular series like Yakuza, where you can be the pupil of iconic characters, including Ken, Ryu, and others.

The primary locations in the World Tour mode are Metro City and Nayshall, both open worlds filled with hidden secrets and references. As you progress and train under various masters, you'll get to combine what you learn from them to shape the ideal fighter of your dreams.

Not to mention, the storyline has plenty of random fights and challenging missions on offer. Eventually, you'll also get to be under the tutelage of the legendary master Chun-Li.

Final Thoughts

You'll come across many iconic figures in the World Tour, including Ken and Chun-Li (Image via Capcom)

The World Tour Mode offers a relaxed and immersive atmosphere for you to explore the vibrant world of Street Fighter 6 leisurely. The mode allows you to choose the level of engagement you desire. Notably, the World Tour introduces formidable adversaries in the storyline's early phases who acknowledge your character's improvement even in defeat. As you build up your confidence playing this mode, you can seamlessly transition into online battle-hub fights using your customized avatars.

With a comprehensive mix of exciting features, Street Fighter 6 caters to every desire of a fighting game enthusiast. Moreover, the World Tour environment can potentially impact the fighting game genre by fostering a welcoming environment for newcomers to learn and compete.

Street Fighter 6 launched globally on June 2, 2023. The title features three distinct game modes, including the genre-defining World Tour, and is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

