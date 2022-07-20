How to summon Game Djimmi in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead was one of the most groundbreaking indie games ever made and its release rocked the gaming world. Given its massive popularity, its new DLC was guaranteed to be a big hit and Studio MDHR has delivered on all expectations.

The Delicious Last Course introduces the Legendary Chalice as Ms. Chalice, a third playable character. It also adds a ton of new bosses, new levels and a few new power-ups. While most of the DLC's additions are new challenges, there's at least one that will make this very hard game a bit easier.

Summoning the Game Djimmi in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead players are used to the game's punishing difficulty, so they may be surprised by this new addition. Not only does the DLC introduce an extremely helpful new resource, the only challenge to using it is deciding when it's necessary.

On any of the game's hub-world maps, rotate the analog stick to walk in a small tight circle. Just spin around a few times and the Game Djimmi will be summoned.

The Game Djimmi is named after the Game Genie, a cartridge that allowed players to cheat old game consoles. It looks identical to the original game's genie boss, Djimmi the Great, but this one's on the player's side.

What does Game Djimmi do in Cuphead?

Simply put, Game Djimmi grants one specific wish that every Cuphead player was asking for. By summoning Game Djimmi, the player can enter their next battle with their health doubled.

This means that either of the primary characters will enter a level with six health points. The new Ms. Challice starts with four, so she'll enter with eight. This massive advantage doesn't include charms like the Heart or Twin Heart, which can result in 10 total health.

The Game Djimmi's magic does come with a couple of snags, however. The big one is that Djimmi can only double the player's health three times on their first playthrough.

This means that players must be very sparing with how they use this power. The benefit is too good to pass up, but they won't have unlimited access until they've beaten the DLC.

In addition, using Djimmi automatically brings the player's score down one letter grade. If they would've beaten the level with an A, they go down to a B and so on. This drop in score might be a disappointment to those with an otherwise perfect record.

Lastly, Djimmi can't be used in Master Mode. Players can only get its blessing while playing levels in Simple or Regular Mode. This means that the Djimmi isn't around when things are as tough as possible and Master players are on their own.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course adds a ton of new challenges and fun ways to beat them to this already incredible game. The Game Djimmi provides players with a rare feeling of power that could make the new challenges a bit more doable.

