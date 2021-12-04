How to switch characters and party in Genshin Impact: Beginner's guide

Genshin Impact players begin their journey in Teyvat with Paimon. However, soon after reaching Mondstadt and completing the quests, they unlock Kaeya, Lisa and Amber.

Also, the character event wish banner and the standard banner contain better and more rare characters that can be unlocked by using Primogems. While unlocking all these new characters, Genshin Impact beginners might struggle to change their party setup and use them.

Here's a beginner's guide to switching characters and party in Genshin Impact.

How to change characters in Genshin Impact on PC, mobile and console

Genshin Impact allows players to make teams of four characters that can be used together during combat. The goal is to use the abilities of all the characters efficiently and trigger Elemental Reactions to deal damage.

In PC, players can simply change the characters in their party with the numeric keys 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Characters in a party can be changed by pressing numeric keys on PC (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is worth noting that there's a short cooldown for changing characters.

On mobile, players have to touch the character icons that are clearly visible on the right side of the screen.

For controllers, players have to rely on the directional pad and each directional button is mapped to a different character number in the party.

How to change party setup in Genshin Impact

After unlocking new characters, players will be required to change their party setup to make and test new teams.

Changing the party setup in Genshin Impact is the same on all platforms, and players can access the option from the Paimon Menu (top-left corner of the screen). With the Party Setup option, they can either change a character in the existing party or make an entirely new team.

Party Setup option in Paimon's Menu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

To change members from an existing party, players can click on the character they want to replace and choose an alternative from the list of their unlocked units. There are also three other party setups available that can be deployed directly.

Creating multiple party setups is a strategy that becomes useful in the end game, when players have built a wide range of characters and their respective teams.

It is worth noting that a party setup cannot be changed while climbing, gliding, jumping, swimming, falling, performing a Plunging Attack and combat.

As of now, the 2.3 update for Genshin Impact is live and players can unlock either Albedo or Eula from the character event wish banners. These banners will be replaced by Itto and Gorou's banner, which will be introduced in the second phase of the update.

Edited by Sabine Algur