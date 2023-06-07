How to switch between Master Assists in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

The World Tour Mode in Street Fighter 6 is all about forging your journey to becoming the ultimate martial arts master. During your adventure in the open worlds of Metro City and Nayshall, you’ll encounter several iconic characters of the Street Fighter franchise, which includes the likes of Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li. All of them come off in the World Tour Mode as Masters.

If you manage to develop a high-level bond with your Master, you will be able to summon them into the battlefield for a short duration of time in order to assist you against your enemies. This is a pretty handy gameplay feature introduced in the World Tour Mode in Street Fighter 6.

However, what if you already have Ryu as your Master and would like to change it to Chun-Li in the future? Would you be able to do it via the game’s settings? Sadly, the answer is no. However, there is a way around it.

What to do to change your Master Assist in Street Fighter 6

The only way to change your Master Assist in Street Fighter 6 is by developing an even stronger bond with the Master that you want to assist you in battles, compared to the one you already have as the default Master Assist.

For instance, if you have Chun-Li as your Master Assist right now and would like Ken to be the one, you have no choice but to concentrate on increasing your Bond Level with Ken more than Chun-Li. To put it in another way, the Master with the highest Bond Level with your character automatically becomes your Master Assist.

As of now, there aren’t any specific game settings that would allow you to choose the Master Assist of your choice. Since you can’t manually change which Master you would like to summon on the battlefield, the only option is to deepen the Bond Level with your new Master.

As soon as the new Master’s Bond Level overtakes the levels you had built with your previous Master, your new Master will get automatically summoned every time you use the Master Assist feature.

You can increase the Bond Levels with your Master by showering them with gifts, completing their missions, and progressing enough into the World Tour Mode.

That is all you need to know about the Master Assist feature in Street Fighter 6. Since you cannot manually alter your Master, and it all depends on in-game variables in the World Tour Mode, it is advisable to be a little choosy when picking up the right Master for your character.

Poll : 0 votes