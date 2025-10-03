How to take photos in Ghost of Yotei: Photo Mode explained

Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, was released for the PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025. The game is set 329 years after the events of the first title and follows the story of a mercenary named Atsu, who is on a quest to hunt down the Yotei Six.

Ad

Similar to its predecessor, Ghost of Yotei retains many core features, one of which is Photo Mode. To take photos in this game, you have to access Photo Mode by pressing right on the D-pad.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about Photo Mode, as featured in the title.

How to access Photo Mode in Ghost of Yotei

To take photos in Ghost of Yotei, you have to set the Photo Mode toggle to On in the Gameplay settings. You can also set the Photo Mode (Archery) toggle to On if you want to take pictures during any specific archery sequences.

Ad

Trending

Toggle the Photo Mode settings to On to access this mode in GOY (Image via Sucker Punch)

To access Photo Mode, press right on the D-pad. You can use this mode at any time, except during cutscenes. You can also change various settings like Focus Distance, Color Grading, Particles, Depth of Field, and the expressions of Atsu.

Ad

However, similar to its prequel, you do not have an option to save the picture in Ghost of Yotei. Instead, you can select the Create/Share button and then hit the Screenshot button to save your captured images. You can view these pictures on the PlayStation's Media Gallery.

Also read: 7 best beginner tips and tricks for Ghost of Yotei

Everything you need to know about Photo Mode in Ghost of Yotei

Photo Mode in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Photo Mode features various settings that you can change before taking a picture. Here are the details of all the settings that you can access in the mode:

Ad

Tracking Shot - Record 16 placement positions for the camera for an animated tracking shot

- Record 16 placement positions for the camera for an animated tracking shot Focal Length - Can be adjusted from 12mm to 300mm

- Can be adjusted from 12mm to 300mm Roll

Depth of Field - Can be toggled Off or On, and can be adjusted from f/1.2 to f/63

- Can be toggled Off or On, and can be adjusted from f/1.2 to f/63 Focus Distance - Can be adjusted from 0.1m to 200m

- Can be adjusted from 0.1m to 200m Color Grading - None, Vivid, B/W, B/W Vintage, Storm, Autumn, Samurai Red, Smoke, Maple, Ginkgo, Tintype

- None, Vivid, B/W, B/W Vintage, Storm, Autumn, Samurai Red, Smoke, Maple, Ginkgo, Tintype Color Grading Intensity - Can be adjusted from 0 to 100%

- Can be adjusted from 0 to 100% Exposure Bias - Can be adjusted from -5.0 to 5.0

- Can be adjusted from -5.0 to 5.0 Contrast (Black/White) - 1.0 to 3.0

- 1.0 to 3.0 Particles - None, Red Leaves, Yellow Leaves, Bamboo Leaves, Orange Leaves, Green Leaves, Cherry Blossoms, Pampas Pollen, Ash & Embers, Fireflies, Dragonflies, Butterflies, Crows, Song Birds, Violet Petals

- None, Red Leaves, Yellow Leaves, Bamboo Leaves, Orange Leaves, Green Leaves, Cherry Blossoms, Pampas Pollen, Ash & Embers, Fireflies, Dragonflies, Butterflies, Crows, Song Birds, Violet Petals Particle Intensity - Can be adjusted from 0 to 100%

- Can be adjusted from 0 to 100% Wind Speed - Can be adjusted from 0 to 44%

- Can be adjusted from 0 to 44% Wind Direction - Can be adjusted from 0 to 358

- Can be adjusted from 0 to 358 Clouds

Time of Day

Weather - Current, Clear, Fog, Heavy Fog, Sunbreak, Overcast, Rain/Snow, Heavy Rain/Snow, Thunder

- Current, Clear, Fog, Heavy Fog, Sunbreak, Overcast, Rain/Snow, Heavy Rain/Snow, Thunder Animated Environment - Can be toggled On or Off

- Can be toggled On or Off Atsu - None, Hide, Muddy, Bloody

- None, Hide, Muddy, Bloody Emote - Current, Angry, Confused, Dead, Disbelief, Disgusted, Fearful, Happy, Enraged, Intense, Neutral, Sad, Surprised, Amused, Annoyed, Concerned, Hopeful

- Current, Angry, Confused, Dead, Disbelief, Disgusted, Fearful, Happy, Enraged, Intense, Neutral, Sad, Surprised, Amused, Annoyed, Concerned, Hopeful Helmet/Mask - Show or Hide

- Show or Hide Sword Glint - Can be adjusted from 0.0 to 15.0

- Can be adjusted from 0.0 to 15.0 Aspect Ratio - Standard, 21:9, 32:9

- Standard, 21:9, 32:9 Music - None, Atsu's Theme, Mother's Theme, Oyuki's Theme, Twin Wolves, The Yotei Six, Upon the Wind, Wanderer, Okami, The Wilds of Ezo, Clan Matsumae

Ad

Also read: All Mountain Reliquaries in GOY and how to solve them

Check out more Ghost of Yotei guides from Sportskeeda from the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.