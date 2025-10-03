How to take photos in Ghost of Yotei: Photo Mode explained

Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, was released for the PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025. The game is set 329 years after the events of the first title and follows the story of a mercenary named Atsu, who is on a quest to hunt down the Yotei Six.
Similar to its predecessor, Ghost of Yotei retains many core features, one of which is Photo Mode. To take photos in this game, you have to access Photo Mode by pressing right on the D-pad.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about Photo Mode, as featured in the title.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to access Photo Mode in Ghost of Yotei
To take photos in Ghost of Yotei, you have to set the Photo Mode toggle to On in the Gameplay settings. You can also set the Photo Mode (Archery) toggle to On if you want to take pictures during any specific archery sequences.
To access Photo Mode, press right on the D-pad. You can use this mode at any time, except during cutscenes. You can also change various settings like Focus Distance, Color Grading, Particles, Depth of Field, and the expressions of Atsu.
However, similar to its prequel, you do not have an option to save the picture in Ghost of Yotei. Instead, you can select the Create/Share button and then hit the Screenshot button to save your captured images. You can view these pictures on the PlayStation's Media Gallery.
Also read: 7 best beginner tips and tricks for Ghost of Yotei
Everything you need to know about Photo Mode in Ghost of Yotei
Photo Mode features various settings that you can change before taking a picture. Here are the details of all the settings that you can access in the mode:
- Tracking Shot - Record 16 placement positions for the camera for an animated tracking shot
- Focal Length - Can be adjusted from 12mm to 300mm
- Roll
- Depth of Field - Can be toggled Off or On, and can be adjusted from f/1.2 to f/63
- Focus Distance - Can be adjusted from 0.1m to 200m
- Color Grading - None, Vivid, B/W, B/W Vintage, Storm, Autumn, Samurai Red, Smoke, Maple, Ginkgo, Tintype
- Color Grading Intensity - Can be adjusted from 0 to 100%
- Exposure Bias - Can be adjusted from -5.0 to 5.0
- Contrast (Black/White) - 1.0 to 3.0
- Particles - None, Red Leaves, Yellow Leaves, Bamboo Leaves, Orange Leaves, Green Leaves, Cherry Blossoms, Pampas Pollen, Ash & Embers, Fireflies, Dragonflies, Butterflies, Crows, Song Birds, Violet Petals
- Particle Intensity - Can be adjusted from 0 to 100%
- Wind Speed - Can be adjusted from 0 to 44%
- Wind Direction - Can be adjusted from 0 to 358
- Clouds
- Time of Day
- Weather - Current, Clear, Fog, Heavy Fog, Sunbreak, Overcast, Rain/Snow, Heavy Rain/Snow, Thunder
- Animated Environment - Can be toggled On or Off
- Atsu - None, Hide, Muddy, Bloody
- Emote - Current, Angry, Confused, Dead, Disbelief, Disgusted, Fearful, Happy, Enraged, Intense, Neutral, Sad, Surprised, Amused, Annoyed, Concerned, Hopeful
- Helmet/Mask - Show or Hide
- Sword Glint - Can be adjusted from 0.0 to 15.0
- Aspect Ratio - Standard, 21:9, 32:9
- Music - None, Atsu's Theme, Mother's Theme, Oyuki's Theme, Twin Wolves, The Yotei Six, Upon the Wind, Wanderer, Okami, The Wilds of Ezo, Clan Matsumae
Also read: All Mountain Reliquaries in GOY and how to solve them
Check out more Ghost of Yotei guides from Sportskeeda from the links below:
- How to remove black bars in GOY
- Is Atsu queer in GOY?
- GOY Undying Samurai walkthrough and rewards (Ishikari Storyteller)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.