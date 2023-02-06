How to tame a Ferox in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is filled with some really fascinating creatures. Apart from giant ferocious dinosaurs, the continent is crawling with some adorable, equally dangerous creatures.

The Ferox is one such creature. First introduced alongside the launch of the Genesis expansion, this fox-like animal can be found in most expansions, including ARK Fjordur. While finding this animal isn't that difficult, taming it can be a task.

Where to find a Ferox in ARK Fjordur?

The Ferox loves cold climates, so the easiest place for players to find Ferox is on top of the snowy mountains in the north. There's a cave at 21.8 Latitude, 08.5 Longitude. This cave is popularly known as the Ferox cave and is literally crawling with these cute little monsters.

However, Direwolves and Polar Bears also spawn inside this cave, so it's a rather dangerous affair. Players will first have to enter the cave to tame this animal and eliminate all the Dirwolves and Polar Bears that spawn here. With those eliminated, players need to track down the Ferox they want to tame since not all are of the same level.

With the appropriate Ferox in sight, players will need to approach it. Whenever the Ferox spots a person, they'll automatically follow them. This animal is a passive tame, even on ARK Fjordur. Survivors will have to place Element in the final slot of their hot bar. Once the Ferox approaches them, they'll be prompted with the option to feed the animal. Here's where the fun begins.

When the Ferox eats the Element, it mutates into a giant form and starts attacking everything it sees, including the player. To avoid being decimated by this monstrosity, players must use their grappling hooks and attach themselves to a high wall inside the cave in ARK Fjordur. The animal will eventually calm down and revert to its smaller form. After this happens for the first time, the taming bar will appear, and depending upon its level, a certain portion of the taming meter will fill up.

Survivors must continue doing this until the taming meter reaches 100%. Once this happens, a prompt will appear, allowing players to name their newly tamed Ferox in ARK Fjordur. Once tamed, this animal will travel on the shoulder of the survivor and will also engage in fights.

Unlike most animals, the Ferox is an omnivore, so it'll eat almost anything and everything, ranging from berries and seeds to meat. Players will have to place the food within its inventory, and the animal will eat it automatically when hungry. Alternatively, players can also use Element to feed this fox-like creature.

Just like the Shadowmane and Gacha, the Ferox is also a beneficial animal. It can come in handy during fights and during some boss fights as well. Players interested in building an entire Ferox army can also tame one male and one female, breed them for better stats, and keep repeating the process until they come up with an entire army.

The taming process is the same on all the other expansions in ARK: Survival Evolved. However, it's relatively easy to encounter this animal on the Genesis continent compared to Fjordur.

