How to taunt in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 culminates the series' past into one cohesive package. It is the definitive Street Fighter experience, one no fan should miss out on. The game features many familiar gameplay elements and new additions like the Drive system. With single-player and multiplayer modes to check out, players can spend much time coming to grips with the fighting system's nuances.

This is especially true when playing multiplayer. Those familiar with the genre and flexing their combat prowess may wish to rub salt in the wound with cheeky taunts. Thankfully, performing them is as easy as ever. Here is how to do so.

Here is how you taunt in Street Fighter 6

To taunt in Street Fighter 6, players must first press all Punch (P) and Kick (K) buttons simultaneously. Since there are three each for Light, Medium, and Heavy kicks and punches respectively, that is a total of 6 buttons. This is to be followed by hitting the directional button on the d-pad or flicking the analog stick in a direction (i.e., up, down, left, or right) to successfully pull off a taunt.

As the name suggests, taunts initiate an animation, often featuring the player character in mocking poses. Hitting different directional inputs during taunts will change the animation to something different. Furthermore, for the duration of the taunt, which is not particularly short, players cannot perform any actions. This leaves them vulnerable to enemy attacks.

As such, it is recommended to only taunt when there is an opening. A good example is when the foe is stunned. Since most players will likely have customized controls, they should check and remap if performing taunts with their current setup is challenging.

If players find the classic setup difficult, they may want to switch to the modern controls in Street Fighter 6. While this makes it impossible to perform certain complex combos, it limits attacks to four action buttons instead of six. The upside is that certain special combos are simpler, being executable with relatively limited input.

Street Fighter 6 taunts. (Image via YouTube/LegacyOfKaiser)

This also makes it easier to use taunts, in addition to being an accessibility feature for players new to fighting games. Players can perform taunts any time in battle, including single-player, but it's most effective when playing against friends or random players online.

Pulling off a spectacular combo to down the foe, followed by a taunt, is a different kind of rush. All characters can taunt, and each character has different animations for it. There are a total of 18 characters available in Street Fighter 6 at launch, with three taunt animations per fighter.

While this may not be a lot compared to other fighting games, each has its own playstyle and fresh animations to accompany them. This makes every character feel unique to play. Can't decide which fighter to pick? Check out our beginner's guide to start off with a character that suits your way of fighting.

Street Fighter 6 is published and developed by Capcom, known for its work on iconic franchises like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. It was released on June 2, 2023, and is available on most current-gen platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, and XSX|S.

