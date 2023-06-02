Will Street Fighter 6 make its way to the Nintendo Switch?

Street Fighter 6 is finally out for PC and consoles. The latest installment in Capcom's iconic fighting game series has impressed players and critics alike. However, one popular platform has been omitted, the Nintendo Switch. The Super Mario publisher's handheld device has proved to be invaluable for both first and third-party games, so this does come as a surprise.

As such, one question arises. Will the game eventually make its way to Switch?

Street Fighter 6's future on Nintendo Switch is uncertain

There has been no confirmation of the game being ported to Nintendo Switch yet. The game was developed only for the following platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox X|S — and launched accordingly. Nintendo players are unfortunately missing out.

Could this change in the future? Perhaps. For one, we have other current-gen fighters headed to the portable device. The best example is none other than the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 from NetherRealm Studios. So, it certainly is not for a lack of technical resources. Furthermore, given that Street Fighter 6 is driven by RE Engine, which has also been ported to Nintendo Switch, it could be scalable.

However, each title is different in terms of its requirements and scope, especially across studios and engines. Hypothetically speaking, if the game does make its way to the Nintendo system, we may see the World Tour single-player mode struggle the most from a performance standpoint due to the game's open-world nature. However, the one-on-one battles should work fine.

At the end of the day, it is hard to arrive at a definite answer without the developers shedding light on the matter. The game will have continued support post-launch, even going up to 2024 thanks to roadmap DLC content.

To top it off, there are rumors of a more powerful Nintendo Switch successor being in the works. So, there is a slim chance of a late port and Switch users being able to partake in the experience.

What other games in the franchise are available on the Nintendo Switch?

Those who have never experienced the legendary fighting game series form Capcom may want to check out the 30th Anniversary Collection. It includes 12 games from across the original Street Fighter, Street Fighter 2, and Street Fighter 3 series, as well as the Alpha sub-series.

Not only are these still considered by many to be the best of the series, but they should also serve as a foundation in case the latest installment ever finds its way to Nintendo.

