Jolly Redd is a shifty NPC that players can interact with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once known as Crazy Redd, it seems the fox has changed his ways and is a bit more jolly now, pun intended. Still, he sells some suspicious items to island dwellers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

He does have some good furniture items, but his main attractions are paintings and statues. These all resemble real-life works of art, but beware, Jolly Redd has some fakes for sale in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to tell if Jolly Redd's paintings and statues are fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When Redd arrives at your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, he could be selling a complete stock of real art or a complete stock of fake art. It is imperative to learn the differences to see if visiting his shop was a waste of time.

Real vs. Fake

Academic Painting : The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting with have a stain in the top corner from a mug.

: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting with have a stain in the top corner from a mug. Amazing Painting : The fake version will be missing the hat on the center gentlemen dressed in black.

: The fake version will be missing the hat on the center gentlemen dressed in black. Basic Painting : The fake version of Basic Painting has much more hair, almost like a mullet.

: The fake version of Basic Painting has much more hair, almost like a mullet. Detailed Painting : The fake version will have purple flowers instead of blue.

: The fake version will have purple flowers instead of blue. Famous Painting : This Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of the Mona Lisa will be fake if the woman has a different expression with very pronounced eyebrows.

: This Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of the Mona Lisa will be fake if the woman has a different expression with very pronounced eyebrows. Graceful Painting : The fake version will be missing a white striped piece near the subject's next and the subject will be almost double the size of the real one.

: The fake version will be missing a white striped piece near the subject's next and the subject will be almost double the size of the real one. Jolly Painting : The fake version of this painting will not have the small artichoke coming out of the chest.

: The fake version of this painting will not have the small artichoke coming out of the chest. Moving Painting : An entire grove of trees to the right will be missing from this painting's faked version.

: An entire grove of trees to the right will be missing from this painting's faked version. Quaint Painting : This faked painting will show the woman pouring way more milk than the original.

: This faked painting will show the woman pouring way more milk than the original. Scary Painting : Instead of angry eyebrows, the fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting will have a distressed expression.

: Instead of angry eyebrows, the fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting will have a distressed expression. Scenic Painting : The fake version of this painting will only have one hunter in the foreground.

: The fake version of this painting will only have one hunter in the foreground. Serene Painting : The fake version shows the animal in the painting with a very gray color scheme instead of white.

: The fake version shows the animal in the painting with a very gray color scheme instead of white. Solemn Painting : In the back of this painting is a man in a doorway. The real shows his hand angled at the wall. The fake has his hand angled much more upward.

: In the back of this painting is a man in a doorway. The real shows his hand angled at the wall. The fake has his hand angled much more upward. Wild Painting : The fake left half version of this painting will have a green god instead of a white one. The fake right half version of this painting will be the opposite, with a white god instead of a green one.

: The fake left half version of this painting will have a green god instead of a white one. The fake right half version of this painting will be the opposite, with a white god instead of a green one. Wistful Painting : This painting's earrings will be star-shaped instead of round if it is fake.

: This painting's earrings will be star-shaped instead of round if it is fake. Ancient Statue : The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will have antennae coming from its head.

: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will have antennae coming from its head. Beautiful Statue : The fake version of this statue will have a necklace.

: The fake version of this statue will have a necklace. Gallant Statue : A book will be under the arm of this statue if it is indeed fake.

: A book will be under the arm of this statue if it is indeed fake. Informative Statue : This statue will be blue in color and glow at night if it is fake.

: This statue will be blue in color and glow at night if it is fake. Motherly Statue : The wolf's tongue will be sticking out if it is fake.

: The wolf's tongue will be sticking out if it is fake. Mystic Statue : An earring will hang from the statue's right ear if this is the fake version.

: An earring will hang from the statue's right ear if this is the fake version. Robust Statue : The fake version of this statue will have a watch on its throwing arm.

: The fake version of this statue will have a watch on its throwing arm. Rock-head Statue : If this is fake, the statue will be smiling.

: If this is fake, the statue will be smiling. Tremendous Statue : The fake version of this statue will have a handle on the top of it.

: The fake version of this statue will have a handle on the top of it. Valiant Statue : The fake version will be inverted and the gown will drape over the incorrect shoulder.

: The fake version will be inverted and the gown will drape over the incorrect shoulder. Warrior Statue: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will see the solider holding a spade-like object under its hands.

Always Real

The following works of art will always be genuine in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Calm Painting

Common Painting

Dynamic Painting

Flowery Painting

Glowing Painting

Moody Painting

Mysterious Painting

Nice Painting

Perfect Painting

Proper Painting

Sinking Painting

Twinkling Painting

Warm Painting

Worthy Painting

Familiar Statue

Great Statue