Create
Notifications
×

How to tell if Jolly Redd's paintings and statues are fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image via Nintendo
Image via Nintendo
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 33 min ago
Feature

Jolly Redd is a shifty NPC that players can interact with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once known as Crazy Redd, it seems the fox has changed his ways and is a bit more jolly now, pun intended. Still, he sells some suspicious items to island dwellers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

He does have some good furniture items, but his main attractions are paintings and statues. These all resemble real-life works of art, but beware, Jolly Redd has some fakes for sale in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to tell if Jolly Redd's paintings and statues are fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image via Nintendo
Image via Nintendo

When Redd arrives at your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, he could be selling a complete stock of real art or a complete stock of fake art. It is imperative to learn the differences to see if visiting his shop was a waste of time.

Real vs. Fake

  • Academic Painting: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting with have a stain in the top corner from a mug.
  • Amazing Painting: The fake version will be missing the hat on the center gentlemen dressed in black.
  • Basic Painting: The fake version of Basic Painting has much more hair, almost like a mullet.
  • Detailed Painting: The fake version will have purple flowers instead of blue.
  • Famous Painting: This Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of the Mona Lisa will be fake if the woman has a different expression with very pronounced eyebrows.
  • Graceful Painting: The fake version will be missing a white striped piece near the subject's next and the subject will be almost double the size of the real one.
  • Jolly Painting: The fake version of this painting will not have the small artichoke coming out of the chest.
  • Moving Painting: An entire grove of trees to the right will be missing from this painting's faked version.
  • Quaint Painting: This faked painting will show the woman pouring way more milk than the original.
  • Scary Painting: Instead of angry eyebrows, the fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting will have a distressed expression.
  • Scenic Painting: The fake version of this painting will only have one hunter in the foreground.
  • Serene Painting: The fake version shows the animal in the painting with a very gray color scheme instead of white.
  • Solemn Painting: In the back of this painting is a man in a doorway. The real shows his hand angled at the wall. The fake has his hand angled much more upward.
  • Wild Painting: The fake left half version of this painting will have a green god instead of a white one. The fake right half version of this painting will be the opposite, with a white god instead of a green one.
  • Wistful Painting: This painting's earrings will be star-shaped instead of round if it is fake.
  • Ancient Statue: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will have antennae coming from its head.
  • Beautiful Statue: The fake version of this statue will have a necklace.
  • Gallant Statue: A book will be under the arm of this statue if it is indeed fake.
  • Informative Statue: This statue will be blue in color and glow at night if it is fake.
  • Motherly Statue: The wolf's tongue will be sticking out if it is fake.
  • Mystic Statue: An earring will hang from the statue's right ear if this is the fake version.
  • Robust Statue: The fake version of this statue will have a watch on its throwing arm.
  • Rock-head Statue: If this is fake, the statue will be smiling.
  • Tremendous Statue: The fake version of this statue will have a handle on the top of it.
  • Valiant Statue: The fake version will be inverted and the gown will drape over the incorrect shoulder.
  • Warrior Statue: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will see the solider holding a spade-like object under its hands.

Always Real

The following works of art will always be genuine in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

  • Calm Painting
  • Common Painting
  • Dynamic Painting
  • Flowery Painting
  • Glowing Painting
  • Moody Painting
  • Mysterious Painting
  • Nice Painting
  • Perfect Painting
  • Proper Painting
  • Sinking Painting
  • Twinkling Painting
  • Warm Painting
  • Worthy Painting
  • Familiar Statue
  • Great Statue
Published 33 min ago
comments icon
Animal Crossing
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी