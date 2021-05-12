Jolly Redd is a shifty NPC that players can interact with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Once known as Crazy Redd, it seems the fox has changed his ways and is a bit more jolly now, pun intended. Still, he sells some suspicious items to island dwellers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
He does have some good furniture items, but his main attractions are paintings and statues. These all resemble real-life works of art, but beware, Jolly Redd has some fakes for sale in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
How to tell if Jolly Redd's paintings and statues are fake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
When Redd arrives at your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, he could be selling a complete stock of real art or a complete stock of fake art. It is imperative to learn the differences to see if visiting his shop was a waste of time.
Real vs. Fake
- Academic Painting: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting with have a stain in the top corner from a mug.
- Amazing Painting: The fake version will be missing the hat on the center gentlemen dressed in black.
- Basic Painting: The fake version of Basic Painting has much more hair, almost like a mullet.
- Detailed Painting: The fake version will have purple flowers instead of blue.
- Famous Painting: This Animal Crossing: New Horizons version of the Mona Lisa will be fake if the woman has a different expression with very pronounced eyebrows.
- Graceful Painting: The fake version will be missing a white striped piece near the subject's next and the subject will be almost double the size of the real one.
- Jolly Painting: The fake version of this painting will not have the small artichoke coming out of the chest.
- Moving Painting: An entire grove of trees to the right will be missing from this painting's faked version.
- Quaint Painting: This faked painting will show the woman pouring way more milk than the original.
- Scary Painting: Instead of angry eyebrows, the fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons painting will have a distressed expression.
- Scenic Painting: The fake version of this painting will only have one hunter in the foreground.
- Serene Painting: The fake version shows the animal in the painting with a very gray color scheme instead of white.
- Solemn Painting: In the back of this painting is a man in a doorway. The real shows his hand angled at the wall. The fake has his hand angled much more upward.
- Wild Painting: The fake left half version of this painting will have a green god instead of a white one. The fake right half version of this painting will be the opposite, with a white god instead of a green one.
- Wistful Painting: This painting's earrings will be star-shaped instead of round if it is fake.
- Ancient Statue: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will have antennae coming from its head.
- Beautiful Statue: The fake version of this statue will have a necklace.
- Gallant Statue: A book will be under the arm of this statue if it is indeed fake.
- Informative Statue: This statue will be blue in color and glow at night if it is fake.
- Motherly Statue: The wolf's tongue will be sticking out if it is fake.
- Mystic Statue: An earring will hang from the statue's right ear if this is the fake version.
- Robust Statue: The fake version of this statue will have a watch on its throwing arm.
- Rock-head Statue: If this is fake, the statue will be smiling.
- Tremendous Statue: The fake version of this statue will have a handle on the top of it.
- Valiant Statue: The fake version will be inverted and the gown will drape over the incorrect shoulder.
- Warrior Statue: The fake version of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons statue will see the solider holding a spade-like object under its hands.
Always Real
The following works of art will always be genuine in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:
- Calm Painting
- Common Painting
- Dynamic Painting
- Flowery Painting
- Glowing Painting
- Moody Painting
- Mysterious Painting
- Nice Painting
- Perfect Painting
- Proper Painting
- Sinking Painting
- Twinkling Painting
- Warm Painting
- Worthy Painting
- Familiar Statue
- Great Statue