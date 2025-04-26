How to find all 3 Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Finding three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the many side quests in the game. This mission tasks the Expedition 33 members with scouring the Stone Wave Cliffs for three Rock Crystals to give to a non-hostile Hexga. It is something players should do if they want a new Pictos that lets them start a combat encounter with a Protective Shell for three turns.
This article guides you on the location of all three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
How to find all Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
You'll encounter the Hexga NPC just after the Tide Caverns Expedition Flag. He'll look like a pair of jumbled crystals lumped together. Interact with him and he'll tell you to bring three lustrous Rock Crystals in exchange for a reward. To do so, you'll need to enter the Tide Caverns again.
The First Rock
Use the grappling point just in front of the Flag and move further until you see a golden thread to descend downwards. As you go down, you might see small fragments of cyan rock crystals glowing brightly.
These are the three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. You'll need to collect them, but the enemies there will be obstructing your path.
Once you reach the ground, go near the glowing crystal and strike it to obtain one of three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
The Second Rock
From the first Rock move forward and take the left path to go uphill. When you reach its peak, you'll see the second Rock glowing in the bottom right corner.
Parkour through the long pillar-esque crystals and jump down to find and acquire the second of three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
The Third Rock
The third Rock Crystal will be opposite the second one. The image above shows both of their locations when standing atop the final long crystal. It will be towards the left of the sunken house, inside a cave-like opening with a golden thread for descending just ahead of the crystal.
This "Rock" will have an even more greyish hue and feel more like one big structure instead of crystal lumps.
That is because it is actually an enemy called a Rocher. It holds the final Lustrous Rock for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Thus, you'll need to defeat him to complete the quest.
He isn't much different from other enemies there, with the only exception being his resistance to fire attacks, so keep that in mind. Note that you'll automatically get the final crystal as loot after defeating him, so don't go searching for it after the battle.
Take all the Rocks to Hexga, and he'll give you the promised reward — the Auto Shell Pictos. It grants your character a Shell for three consecutive rounds, taking effect immediately at the start of the battle. This can give you a noticeable defensive advantage over enemies, especially if they're the ones striking first.
