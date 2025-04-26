How to find all 3 Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Finding three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the many side quests in the game. This mission tasks the Expedition 33 members with scouring the Stone Wave Cliffs for three Rock Crystals to give to a non-hostile Hexga. It is something players should do if they want a new Pictos that lets them start a combat encounter with a Protective Shell for three turns.

Ad

This article guides you on the location of all three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to find all Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You'll encounter the Hexga NPC just after the Tide Caverns Expedition Flag. He'll look like a pair of jumbled crystals lumped together. Interact with him and he'll tell you to bring three lustrous Rock Crystals in exchange for a reward. To do so, you'll need to enter the Tide Caverns again.

Ad

Trending

The First Rock

Road to the three Rocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Use the grappling point just in front of the Flag and move further until you see a golden thread to descend downwards. As you go down, you might see small fragments of cyan rock crystals glowing brightly.

Ad

The first Rock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

These are the three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. You'll need to collect them, but the enemies there will be obstructing your path.

Ad

Destroying the Rock to get a crystal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Once you reach the ground, go near the glowing crystal and strike it to obtain one of three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Ad

The Second Rock

Road to the second Rock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

From the first Rock move forward and take the left path to go uphill. When you reach its peak, you'll see the second Rock glowing in the bottom right corner.

Ad

The second Rock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Parkour through the long pillar-esque crystals and jump down to find and acquire the second of three Lustrous Rocks for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Ad

The Third Rock

The third Rock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

The third Rock Crystal will be opposite the second one. The image above shows both of their locations when standing atop the final long crystal. It will be towards the left of the sunken house, inside a cave-like opening with a golden thread for descending just ahead of the crystal.

Ad

Rocher disguised as a Rock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

This "Rock" will have an even more greyish hue and feel more like one big structure instead of crystal lumps.

Ad

That is because it is actually an enemy called a Rocher. It holds the final Lustrous Rock for Hexga in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Thus, you'll need to defeat him to complete the quest.

Fighting the Rocher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

He isn't much different from other enemies there, with the only exception being his resistance to fire attacks, so keep that in mind. Note that you'll automatically get the final crystal as loot after defeating him, so don't go searching for it after the battle.

Ad

The Auto Shell Pictos (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Take all the Rocks to Hexga, and he'll give you the promised reward — the Auto Shell Pictos. It grants your character a Shell for three consecutive rounds, taking effect immediately at the start of the battle. This can give you a noticeable defensive advantage over enemies, especially if they're the ones striking first.

Ad

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.