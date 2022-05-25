How to toast in MultiVersus: A detailed guide

MultiVersus is currently in its Alpha stage, but it allows players to test out many functions and features that will be a part of the full title.

One feature that seems to have players excited is the toasting option. Like a few other platform fighters, this allows players to commend their opponents after a hard-fought battle.

As wacky and zany as MultiVersus can be, some players know when they've been bested by skillfulness. Just click on the Toast option above the opponent's results after a fight to recognize that skill.

What is toasting in MultiVersus?

The option to toast is available at the end of a fight (Image via Player First Games)

Toasting is the game's way of recognizing that an opponent was more than formidable. It is a commendation that can be rewarded at the end of every MultiVersus fight.

Players can toast every opponent they face in a battle if they feel they're worthy of it. This can be done to a teammate as well. This is a way to make them know they were a challenging adversary.

It isn't just for show either. Players that receive a toast also get 25 Gold added to their currency collection. A notification pops up, the Gold is added, and they are given a chance to toast right back.

Keep in mind that toasts are a consumable resource. Players have to earn them and can't give anymore if they 100% deplete the toast they have available.

How to obtain toasts

Purchasing toasts is an option in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

There are a few ways to obtain toasts in MultiVersus when a player has run out and wants to recognize their opponent for their grit. Here are the options in-game to re-up on toasts:

Collect toasts from the premium and free Battle Pass tiers

Purchase a ten toast bundle from the Collection menu for 350 Gold

Earn toasts when a character's Mastery Level is increased

Simply upgrading characters by playing them in online matches will increase their Mastery Level and move the Battle Pass through its tiers. These are the best free options to earn more toast.

How to toast

Opponents and teammates can be toasted during the end-game results (Image via Player First Games)

Now that there is an understanding of what toasting is and how to obtain toasts, it is easy to hand them out. Players need to wait until the very end of an online fight.

When the fight is over, the results screen will appear. It will show who was victorious, by what margin they won, the amount of KOs delivered by a player, and how much damage they did overall.

A "Give Toast" option appears above every other player on the results screen. Simple navigate to that and press the option. This will give a toast to the selected player.

That will deplete the toast pool in the user's inventory by one but deliver a solid 25 Gold to the recipient. Giving toast is a good way to ensure that a toast will be given back by a grateful opponent.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar