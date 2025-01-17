How to trigger Spider-Man Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Jan 17, 2025 20:19 GMT
Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals is a special effect/mark applied to enemy targets by Spider-Man’s Cyber-Web Cluster attacks. It gets triggered to deal extra damage alongside some of his attacks, making him extremely effective with the right combination of abilities. The Spider Tracers are one of the major aspects of Spider-Man’s playstyle in the game and it is important to learn about them before trying out the web-slinger.

That said, this article will provide a detailed breakdown of the Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals and how to trigger them.

Methods to trigger Spider-Man Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals

Spider-Man&#039;s Spider Tracer mark on an enemy (Image via NetEase Games)
Spider-Man's Spider Tracer mark on an enemy (Image via NetEase Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Before moving on to triggering Spider Tracers, you must first learn how to attach them to enemies. It is fairly simple as all you must do is hit an enemy with Spider-Man’s secondary attack, the Cyber-Web Cluster.

also-read-trending Trending

Once you have attached a Spider Tracer to an enemy, you can trigger it in two ways:

  • Spider-Power: Spider-Man’s primary attacks trigger a Spider Tracer to deal additional damage.
  • Amazing Combo: Spider-Man’s ability to launch an enemy upwards deals extra damage by triggering a Spider Tracer.

It is important to note that Spider-Man’s Get Over Here! ability will pull an enemy marked with a Spider Tracer but it does not trigger it. You can only do so by using the Spider-Power or Amazing Combo ability.

Each Spider Tracer attached to a target lasts for about three seconds. However, Spider-Man gets a total of five Cyber-Web Cluster charges at the start, each of which takes three seconds to recharge. You must learn to efficiently use these webs to maximize the hero's potential.

Furthermore, these webs also deal 30 damage per shot, which might come in handy to finish off low-health enemies.

This covers all the different ways to trigger the Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals. As a Spider-Man player, it is vital to know this as efficiently utilizing the tracers enhances the overall value of your kit and greatly decreases your time-to-kill when targeting healers or duelists.

Read more:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी