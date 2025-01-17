How to trigger Spider-Man Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals

Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals is a special effect/mark applied to enemy targets by Spider-Man’s Cyber-Web Cluster attacks. It gets triggered to deal extra damage alongside some of his attacks, making him extremely effective with the right combination of abilities. The Spider Tracers are one of the major aspects of Spider-Man’s playstyle in the game and it is important to learn about them before trying out the web-slinger.
That said, this article will provide a detailed breakdown of the Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals and how to trigger them.
Methods to trigger Spider-Man Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Before moving on to triggering Spider Tracers, you must first learn how to attach them to enemies. It is fairly simple as all you must do is hit an enemy with Spider-Man’s secondary attack, the Cyber-Web Cluster.
Once you have attached a Spider Tracer to an enemy, you can trigger it in two ways:
- Spider-Power: Spider-Man’s primary attacks trigger a Spider Tracer to deal additional damage.
- Amazing Combo: Spider-Man’s ability to launch an enemy upwards deals extra damage by triggering a Spider Tracer.
It is important to note that Spider-Man’s Get Over Here! ability will pull an enemy marked with a Spider Tracer but it does not trigger it. You can only do so by using the Spider-Power or Amazing Combo ability.
Each Spider Tracer attached to a target lasts for about three seconds. However, Spider-Man gets a total of five Cyber-Web Cluster charges at the start, each of which takes three seconds to recharge. You must learn to efficiently use these webs to maximize the hero's potential.
Furthermore, these webs also deal 30 damage per shot, which might come in handy to finish off low-health enemies.
This covers all the different ways to trigger the Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals. As a Spider-Man player, it is vital to know this as efficiently utilizing the tracers enhances the overall value of your kit and greatly decreases your time-to-kill when targeting healers or duelists.
Read more:
- Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more
- New Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drop: All rewards and how to get
- Marvel Rivals director says they have no plans to bring the most wanted feature
- Marvel Rivals Season 1 lacks new Achievements and Trophies for characters
- Marvel Rivals is bringing iconic Spider-Man 2 game suit to celebrate PC launch
- Marvel Rivals taking inspiration from MCU leaves fans divided
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.