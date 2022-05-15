How to turn on crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical horror game that takes place in the world of Evil Dead. Fans of the series may recognize a lot of the locales in the game as they compete in online matches with their friends (or foes). Due to the asymmetrical nature of the game, each match will require five players to participate. These five players will be divided into a team of four Survivors versus one Demon player.

Crossplay is an important aspect of modern online titles as it opens up the pool of available candidates for potential games and can make matchmaking much faster than limiting the search to one system. It also allows friends to play with each other no matter what system they are on. Therefore, players will definitely want to have this option enabled. Here's how.

How players can turn on crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game

To enable crossplay, players will want to head to the Settings option once they load into the game and have access to the Main Menu. Inside, they will need to scroll to the Game Options tab. Crossplay will be the first option that players can choose from. To enable crossplay, ensure that the box next to crossplay is checked. If it is, players can go back to the main menu.

Checking if Crossplay is enabled in Evil Dead: The Game

If players carry out the previous step correctly, the bottom left corner of the main menu screen will say "Crossplay Enabled."

This means that players will be able to play their matches with those on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This should give them access to a large pool of players that will help them get into matches very quickly.

What does a match of Evil Dead: The Game entail?

During the match, the Survivors will have many objectives that they must complete, and it's up to the Demon to stop them. Survivors must gather pieces of a map, locate the Lost Pages and Kandarian Dagger, take the dagger, defeat the Lost Ones and defend the Necronomicon. It's a lot for players to accomplish, and they only have 30 minutes to do it. Therefore, finding a capable team is important.

Tips before heading into online play in Evil Dead: The Game

Before players jump into online play, they may want to play through a few missions first. This can enable them to learn how the game functions as a whole.

In addition, it is recommended to play a few rounds of the Versus AI mode. These computer players will help the player get acclimated to the role of a Survivor as they make their way around the world and locate the map pieces.

Once players have a few rounds under their belt, they will be ready to jump into online play with real players. It is advised that players use all the weapons at their disposal, including making use of voice chat to speak with their team if they want to defeat the evil Kandarian Demons and banish them from the mortal realm.

Edited by Danyal Arabi