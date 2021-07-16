How to turn on the power in Mauer der Toten in Black Ops: Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's newest Zombies map introduced in Season Four Reloaded has a little bit of nostalgia for old-school Zombies players, no doubt garnering it some attention.

One of the core concepts of Zombies is powering the map up in order to access its myriad machines and benefits. This is no different in Black Ops: Cold War's Mauer der Toten, and players will want to activate their power source as quickly as possible in order to stay alive against the wicked undead horde.

However, each Zombies map is somewhat different, and since Mauer der Toten is new, Black Ops players may be confused as to where to find the switch needed to power up their decrepit surroundings.

One of the core concepts of Zombies is powering the map up in order to access its myriad machines and benefits. This is no different in Black Ops: Cold War's Mauer der Toten, and players will want to activate their power source as quickly as possible in order to stay alive against the wicked undead horde.

However, each Zombies map is somewhat different, and since Mauer der Toten is new, Black Ops players may be confused as to where to find the switch needed to power up their decrepit surroundings.

COD Black Ops: Cold War Zombies - Finding and activating the power in Mauer der Toten

Image via Activision

Regardless of whether Black Ops players are trying to use the Pack-a-Punch machine, build Klaus the companion, or snag the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, the power needs to be on.

Without it, survivors are stuck gunning down enemy zombies without utilizing the features that the map provides. Fortunately, Mauer der Toten does a solid job at pointing out the location of its power generator.

Image via Activision

The generator in Mauer der Toten can be found within the map's underground rail system, and it is accentuated by arrows that point in its direction. Since players spawn on a rooftop, they'll need to make their way to street level by using the ziplines and guidance arrows.

Once there, players will need to make their way to the sewer area. In addition to the zombies, Black Ops survivors should keep an eye out when crossing the nearby tracks, as they trigger an oncoming train that can easily wipe out the unaware. Once in the sewers, players can then follow the marker through the subterranean portion of the map and eventually find the power breaker.

There's only one catch, however, as flipping the power switch doesn't quite do the trick. In order to restore power, survivors will also need to find two electrical fuses. The good news is, the Zombies game mode will mark the next objective.

The bad news is that in order to obtain fuses, players will need to take out Tempests on the map's street level. Tempests will drop fuses upon death, and with teamwork there shouldn't be any major challenge in combat.

Once players have their fuses, simply return and insert them into the generator and throw the switch once more.

Once that's complete, it's time to enjoy the full benefits of Black Ops: Cold War's Mauer der Toten. It will likely be needed, as the ravenous hordes of undead will only grow stronger over time.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War players can now play paintball in-game

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul