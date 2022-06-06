How to turn Skyrim into The Witcher 3 with 5 mods

Released half a decade apart, Skyrim and The Witcher 3 are admittedly not too similar.

The two games may fall under the same label of role-playing, but they aim for different experiences with different selling points. While The Elder Scrolls titles are the peak example of Bethesda sandboxing, Witcher 3 caters toward a more narrative-centric experience.

Yet, hailed as exemplars of role-playing games, both have become household names that represent the genre's strengths. Both also happen to have a strong modding presence. In this regard, Skyrim far outweighs Witcher 3, as it can be modded to reimagine the latter visually.

Five mods to introduce The Witcher 3 vibes in Skyrim

1) Obsidian Weathers + Rudy ENB

As beautiful as Skyrim's diverse weather types are, CD Projekt Red's envisioning of Redania takes a very different approach that mixes elements of a vibrant, sunny climate with the ominous aura of inscrutable wilds.

Story continues below ad

Skellige Isles, on the other hand, is closer to the cold, harsher atmosphere in the home of the Nords.

Obsidian Weathers and Rudy ENB is a strong combo to bring the game closer to the misty mountains of Skellige while injecting the sunnier weather types with some much-needed warm hues. Moreover, Rudy001's presets are considered by many in the community to be the gold standard for other ENB authors.

2) Nature of The Wild Lands

Witcher 3 and Skyrim share a good deal of common plant life. More specifically, it is because the latter mainly has two trees: scots pines throughout its western half and aspens towards The Rift.

Story continues below ad

The Witcher 3 has the former in the Skellige Isles and the latter throughout war-torn Redania.

As its natural geographical features warrant, the overwhelming image of trees in Skyrim is its pines. Like some other tree mods, Nature of The Wild Lands introduces some variety with alternative Alnus models similar to CD Projekt Red's speedtree imports.

It also adds a good deal of additional trees to add a wilder look — between its oaks, birches, and alders, there are 100 new meshes.

3) Northern Roads

Story continues below ad

Skyrim is largely composed of wilds out in the overworld. While hamlets, fishing villages, campsites, and border posts crop up now and then, its viewport is often filled with rolling valleys, rigid mountains, or impenetrable woods.

Despite all of this, the overabundance of cobblestone roads serves as a significant reminder of the Septim empire's widespread presence. The Witcher 3, on the other hand, or at least the no-man's land in Velen that takes up its majority, is more unkempt.

Most of its roads are simply stretches of dirt through shrubbery and wild grass. While the aforementioned Nature of The Wild lands brings additional trees to invoke a similar image, JPSteel's Northern Roads brings a similar vibe to the bridges, roads, and byways of Skyrim.

The mod is currently a Patreon exclusive and a work-in-progress alpha, but it will be released on the Nexus upon completion.

4) Missives - The Witcher Board HD

Story continues below ad

Skyrim has an in-built radiant quest system that is more advanced than its predecessor, Oblivion. There are several odd jobs, side quests, and repeatable bounties with different tiers of rewards that players can pick up from either the hold stewards or innkeepers.

'Missives' is a mod that uses the same system to re-introduce it as job postings on community notice boards. The notice board is a concept seen across many aRPGs and MMOs and an element that Witcher 3 introduced to the franchise.

To pay homage to it, Oaristys' remodel of the board makes it identical to Witcher 3, complete with ENB light support.

5) A Witcher's Adventure

Story continues below ad

As the centerpiece to this 5-mod overhaul, A Witcher's Adventure is a comprehensive package that adds numerous content additions to the games adapted from The Witcher saga. Classified under the 'Quests and Adventures' category on Nexusmods, all the content is introduced through the titular quest, 'A Witcher's Adventure.'

The additions include the five witcher signs — Quen, Igni, Yrden, Axii, and Aard — all taught through new standing stones added to the overworld. These pillars are akin to the places of power from The Witcher 3, distinct from Skyrim's birth-sign stones.

The mod also adds its fair share of Witcher-like equipment to prepare for battles, such as oils that can boost damage against a particular enemy type. Along with its equipment additions, the mod also adds a Witcher-themed upgradable gamer home in the guise of a fortress.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far