How to two-hand weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign is finally out, bringing a brand-new twist to the classic soulslike formula. From deadly new bosses to weapons, there's a lot to explore. The one thing that has not changed is that the gameplay remains as punishing as ever. Considering this, knowing how to two-hand weapons can give you a serious edge in many situations.

On that note, here's a guide to two-hand your weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Two-handing weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign: Everything you need to know

For those who don't know, two-handing a weapon simply means wielding it with both hands instead of just one. This technique increases your attack power significantly. However, you can't use a shield, so you completely rely on dodging enemy attacks at the right time. Thus, this technique is not recommended for new players.

To two-hand a weapon in the game, you must use a specific input that depends on the platform you're playing on:

PlayStation 5: Hold Triangle , then press R1 to two-hand the weapon in your right hand or L1 for the left one.

Hold , then press to two-hand the weapon in your right hand or for the left one. Xbox Series X|S: Hold Y , then press RB to two-hand the weapon in your right hand or LB for the left one.

Hold , then press to two-hand the weapon in your right hand or for the left one. PC: The default keybind to interact is the Alt key, then left click or right click, depending on the weapon hand.

If you're uncomfortable with the default settings, you can change the binds by going to Settings from the main menu, selecting the Key Bindings tab, and customizing your inputs.

Why you should two-hand a weapon in Elden Ring Nightreign

Two-handed weapon in Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

There are several advantages to two-handing a weapon in the game:

Increased damage output : Your attacks will hit harder, which is useful against tanky enemies and bosses.

: Your attacks will hit harder, which is useful against tanky enemies and bosses. Different moveset : Some weapons gain unique heavy or charged attacks when two-handed, opening up new combos.

: Some weapons gain unique heavy or charged attacks when two-handed, opening up new combos. Better poise breaking: Heavy two-handed strikes are more likely to stagger enemies, giving you a chance for a critical hit.

That's everything to know about two-handing weapons in Elden Ring Nightreign. As mentioned before, this technique might not be the best for beginners, as you completely rely on your reaction time and dodging skills when it comes to defense.

Read more articles here:

