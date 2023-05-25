How to get free 250 Fighter Coins for Street Fighter 6 via Chipotle

Street Fighter 6 and Chipotle are coming together to give away 250 Fighter Coins. The famous restaurant chain will give away 20,000 codes for fans of the upcoming fighting game for a limited time, alongside other major moves to bring eyes to the title. In addition to the free coins, the company is sponsoring EVO 2023. The Mexican grill chain is also bringing back its competitive tournament to give two teams a trip to EVO this year.

However, the free 250 Fighter Coins are only going to be available for a limited time, and they won’t be there any more once the codes are gone. If you’re a fan of Street Fighter 6 and are craving some Chiplotle, June’s the time to act on it.

Free 250 Fighter Coins for Street Fighter 6 in limited-time Chipotle collab

Starting on June 2, 2023, Street Fighter 6 fans will be able to unlock free 250 Fighter Coins by going to Chipotle. This is the premium currency for the upcoming Capcom fighting game, and you can unlock some for at no cost for a limited time.

Every qualifying order on the Chipotle site or through its app, which uses the code HDKN236, will receive a code for 250 Fighter Coins for the upcoming SF6. These are only available while supplies last. There will only be 20,000 codes available, so these will certainly go out fast.

How to get your coins for SF6

Use either Chipotle website or app to order from the restaurant. Use code HDKN236. Activate your code at this link.

You can use these 250 Fighter Coins to unlock characters, outfits, alternative colors, stages, stamps, and so much more in Street Fighter 6's in-game shop. However, there is one restriction - these codes are only redeemable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Sorry, PC users!

In addition, Chipotle will be one of EVO 2023’s sponsors. It is also the first restaurant to offer free food as a viewer reward on Twitch. Starting June 2, 2023 at 9 am PT, the company will give out 500,000 free chips and guac codes. Just watch an hour of a participating Twitch channel while supplies last. You can find a full list of qualified streamers here on Twitch’s blog.

Finally, Chipotle is bringing back the Chipotle Challenger Series, right in time for Street Fighter 6. There isn’t a confirmed date yet, but it will be a way for gamers to win free burritos for a year, cash prizes, and for two teams, a trip to EVO 2023. EVO is the home of some of the greatest fighting-game moments of all time.

If you’re looking for a free 250 Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6, just make sure to get your order in on the Chipotle app on June 2.

