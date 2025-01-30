How to unlock the 6x Pistol Scope in Sniper Elite Resistance

6x Pistol scope in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/Doom External)

If you're like most players in Sniper Elite Resistance, your Pistol is probably one of your go-to weapons for quick, silent kills. Here's some good news — you can upgrade the firearm with a 6x Pistol scope. This upgrade not only boosts your accuracy at longer ranges but also gives your pistol some serious sniping potential.

Here’s how you can get the 6x Pistol Scope in Sniper Elite Resistance.

How to get the 6x Pistol Scope In Sniper Elite Resistance

The 6x Pistol Scope does exactly what you'd expect — it turns your Pistol into a mid-range powerhouse. With a 6x magnification, you can now line up headshots from a distance, making your silenced Pistol even more lethal than before. Whether you're taking out distant enemies or picking off guards without alerting others, this scope can be a game-changer.

The Collision Course mission (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/Doom External)

To get your hands on the 6x Pistol Scope, you'll first need to find the Pistol Workbench, which is located in Mission 4: Collision Course. This is where you’ll actually unlock the scope for your pistol. Here are the steps:

  • Once you start Mission 4, take the zip line down to the other side of the hill and keep heading forward.
  • You’ll come across some vines that you can climb. Do that, and you’ll find yourself at a higher ledge, entering the Farmstead area on the southern part of the map.
  • Look for a house on the left side of the area. It’ll have vines hanging out of a first-floor window. Climb those vines to get inside the house.
  • Once inside, you’ll find some loot on a table, including a suppressed rifle. The Pistol Workbench is right next to the window, and interacting with it will unlock the 6x Pistol Scope.

Now go to the Pistol’s customization menu and look for the Sight section. From the available sights, choose the ZF4 P 6x scope. Once it’s equipped, you’re all set to start using it in your missions.

Unlocking the 6x Pistol Scope might take a little effort, but it’s totally worth it. By finding the Pistol Workbench in Mission 4, you’ll be able to kit out your Pistol with a powerful scope that gives you an edge in both stealth and accuracy. Whether you're sneaking through missions or taking out enemies from a distance, this scope is going to make your Pistol a lot more dangerous.

