How to unlock the amulet slot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is full of all sorts of different gear that players can equip during their journey to overthrow the evil Dragon Lord. While making their way through the storyline, players will unlock certain slots of gear for their characters to equip. These can include items such as rings, amulets, and even gun slots. Here is how players can unlock the amulet slot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

How players can unlock the amulet slot in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Just like any other piece of gear, amulets in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can greatly boost a player's survivability. For example, while a ward will shield a player from damage, an amulet can bolster their stats with special effects such as increased gun damage, and even cause their companions to have a higher chance of inflicting a critical strike. Amulets can be the difference between life and death in the game.

How players can gain access to the amulets (Spoiler Warning)

Amulet slots can be unlocked by players who are playing through the main quest. In fact, all of the gear slot unlocks can simply be gained by playing through the main quest. There is no need for players to complete side quests for any of those slots. However, each one will only unlock during specific points in the story, not based upon level but progress in the questline.

Crossing the ocean for an amulet slot

Players need to play through the game until they reach Brighthoof. Upon reaching this beautiful city that is currently being overrun with undead, they will need to clear it out. In the process, they will discover that to continue their adventure, they must sail across an ocean. The only problem is that the vessel they created is not blessed, and they will need a bard to bless it. Hence, players must enter the nearby forest to find a bard for help.

Finding Mr. Torgue

Players must seek out Mr. Torgue, who is a 'bardbarian' in the forest and complete his questline. This will involve using the power of music to shatter some crystals and power up his lute. After doing so, players need to return to Brighthoof and go to the docks with Mr. Torgue, who will provide his own special kind of blessing for the ship, which allow the players to cross the sea.

The amulet should now be unlocked

After the player has successfully completed the quest with Mr. Torgue, they should now have access to the amulet. Some players might experience glitches where it still shows as unavailable, but this should be remedied once the player moves on to the next step in the process. Then players will simply need to find an amulet and equip it to start gaining those sweet bonus stats.

