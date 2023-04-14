How to unlock Apep boss for Baizhu and Kaveh materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 3.6 has introduced several new features, including a new area in Sumeru, quests, and bosses. One such feature is the introduction of a new weekly boss, Apep. Fans of Genshin Impact have the opportunity to take on the Trounce Domain every week to acquire materials to level up their characters' talents.

Although no characters currently require drops from the Apep domain, leaked information suggests that Baizhu and Kaveh may need these materials once they are released. As a result, fans can prepare for their release by collecting these items in advance.

The following section of the article describes the procedure to unlock the new weekly boss domain.

Unlocking the Apep boss in Genshin Impact

The new boss Apep, also known as the Dragon of Verdure, is located in the recently added desert area of Sumeru, the Gavireh Lavajard. However, to access the new Trounce Domain, where players can challenge Apep and earn character talent level-up materials, they must complete the second act of the Story Quest of the Dendro Archon Nahida called Homecoming.

To initiate this quest, users need to meet certain conditions, which include:

Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Act 1 of Nahida's Story Quest Sapientia Oromasdis: Lingering Warmth

The first act of the story quest can be started upon completing the Archon quest Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises in Genshin Impact.

Throughout the quest, Nahida receives assistance from the Traveler and Paimon in exploring the origins of the Dendro Dragon, which she was responsible for looking after. The second act comprises three parts:

Where Lies the Path Home What Shape Does the Self Hold Another Home There May Yet Be

Once players complete the storyline, a new underground Domain will be added to the map. Like other Trounce Domains in Genshin Impact, players can take on the boss numerous times, but they can only collect the rewards once per week.

Apart from the usual weekly boss drops like artifacts, Dendro gemstones, Dreamsolvent, and billets, the talent materials dropped by the Apep boss will include:

Primordial Greenbloom

Worldspan Fern

Everamber

Although no characters in the current Genshin Impact roster demand these materials, it is anticipated that Baizhu and Kaveh will require one of the three new items to enhance their talents. Baizhu might require the Worldspan Fern, while Kaveh might need the Primordial Greenbloom.

When claiming the rewards after completing a Trounce Domain challenge, 60 Original Resins will be used up, or 30 Resins if it is one of the first three claims within a week.

Baizhu and Kaveh will be featured in the banners in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6.

