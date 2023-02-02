How to unlock the Celestial Steed for free in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post offers players a way to get items they had never seen before or missed out on in the past. The loot ranges from rare mounts to items only available in the real-money store. An example is the Celestial Steed mount, which was available for $25.

However, with a little time and patience, you can get this mount for free. This easy unlock may upset some players, particularly those who spent money in the first place. The rewards will be different next month, so if you do not check out the Trader’s Post in February, you will miss out on the Celestial Steed.

Here's a quick and easy guide to getting this mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Steps for getting the Celestial Steed for free in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Celestial Steed is a mount that glitters like the stars. This ethereal, winged horse has a fairly unique look among the mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you’d like it without spending money, it's easier than anticipated. The first step is to head back to your capital city: Orgrimmar or Stormwind.

I unlocked this quest when I got to Orgrimmar, but players who log in at Valdrakken may see it there instead. This quest will auto-pop up on your screen.

Steps to unlock the Celestial Steed

Accept the Tour the Trading Post quest

Head to the Trading Post for your capital city

Click on the chest to receive your Trader's Tender

Speak to the required nearby NPCs, and click on the Trading Post Post (marked on the mini-map)

Open the list of purchasable items

Select Celestial Steed, and purchase

Unwrap the mount in your collection

Turn in the quest

The first time you activate the Trading Post in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will receive a 1,000 Trader’s Tender bonus before completing the quest. The Celestial Steed costs 900, so it's a great deal. After you complete the quest, you also receive another 500 Trader’s Tender for the month.

Of course, you can also save that Trader’s Tender for another month. But considering the Celestial Steed is no longer available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, if you want this rare mount that requires a task as simple as completing a tutorial.

Other items are available in the collection if you prefer, but the most expensive one this month is the rare Celestial Steed. Players will not receive the 1,000 free currency again; it was a reward to celebrate the start of this new system.

You will still have 500 Trader’s Tender to use in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, along with the 500 you can earn in the Trader’s Challenges for the month. Of course, you can freeze the Celestial Steed and spend the 1,000 currency on other items. That way, you could unlock the mount next month, but the easiest way is described above.

The Trader’s Post system is a new feature to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in 10.0.5. It allows players to unlock 1,000 Trader’s Tender every month—500 for simply logging in and another 500 for completing challenges. You can use this currency on rare cosmetics.

