How to unlock Corrupted Sword in Megabonk

The Corrupted Sword in Megabonk is one of the most challenging and rewarding weapons to unlock in the game. It’s not just a heavy-hitting blade, it’s a weapon fueled by dark energy that restores a bit of your health every time you cut down an enemy. Its lifesteal effect makes it perfect for players who like being aggressive in tough stages.

However, unlocking it takes a lot more effort than simply progressing through the story, as it requires completing a specific timed challenge involving the Cursed Tome.

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Corrupted Sword in Megabonk.

Everything you need to know about unlocking the Corrupted Sword in Megabonk

To unlock the Corrupted Sword in Megabonk, you need to level up the Cursed Tome to Level 20 within 10 minutes. This is easier said than done, as you’ll first need to unlock the Cursed Tome itself before attempting this challenge.

The Cursed Tome is one of the final tomes available in Megabonk, but you can get it relatively early if you play efficiently. To unlock it, you must defeat the first boss, Lil’ Bark, before the five-minute mark on the Forest map.

Cursed Tome in Megabonk (Image via vedinad)

When the run begins, focus on locating the boss portal immediately. Once you find it, spend a couple of minutes collecting XP and upgrading your damage output. Try activating the portal around the five-minute mark, so you have time to prepare and still take down Lil’ Bark before the timer hits five minutes.

For this challenge, weapons like the Revolver, Bananarang and Aura are excellent because they help you clear enemies quickly. Prioritize tomes such as Damage, Projectile Speed, and Cooldown, as they’ll make the fight smoother. After you defeat Lil’ Bark in time, you’ll unlock the Cursed Tome, which can be purchased from the main menu for nine Silver.

Once you have the Cursed Tome, it’s time for the real challenge, leveling it to level 20 within 10 minutes. To make this possible, go to the Desert stage and enable Hyper Mode from the Challenges menu. Hyper Mode doubles the XP and Gold gain, though enemies become much stronger, so you’ll need to balance speed and survival.

Before starting, make sure you’ve purchased the Toggler upgrade from the shop. This lets you switch between any weapons, tomes, and items you’ve already unlocked, allowing you to build an ideal setup for this run.

Here’s what to focus on:

Equip the Cursed Tome and pair it with the XP Tome to boost your leveling speed.

and pair it with the to boost your leveling speed. Prioritize Lifesteal , Max Health , and Projectile Count upgrades during level-ups.

, , and upgrades during level-ups. Use your reroll and banish options to control what upgrades appear.

and options to control what upgrades appear. Stick to projectile-based or wide-area weapons like the Fire Staff, Revolver or Bananarang to keep enemies under control.

Recommended characters for this challenge include Vlad, Monke, Bandit, Sir Oofie and Fox, as they offer a good mix of attack and survivability.

Once you successfully reach Level 20 on the Cursed Tome before 10 minutes, you’ll get a notification that the Corrupted Sword has been unlocked.

When the challenge is complete, head to your weapon unlocks menu, where you can purchase the Corrupted Sword for 37 Silver. Once bought, it becomes available to all your characters.

As of October 16, 2025, only a small percentage of players have managed to unlock the Corrupted Sword, making it one of the rarest and most impressive achievements in Megabonk.

