How to unlock Doctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals for free?

Players can now get Doctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals for free. The costume is a part of the Ancient Powers Awaken Event that started on August 21, 2025, at 9 am UTC/2 am PDT. It is a part of the brand-new event pass, which also has a score of other rewards for you to either earn or purchase by upgrading to the premium tier.This article will explain how you can unlock the new Doctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals for free by participating in the event.Doctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals: How to earn for freeDoctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals is available as a free reward in the Ancient Powers Awaken event pass. All you need to do to unlock it is play matches and complete them. This will reward you with XP, allowing you to level up the event pass.The skin's official in-game description reads:&quot;If this is my final death, then it shall be a worthy one.&quot;The free costume is available on the 14th tier, and also happens to be the only free skin in the event pass. It has a stunning light blue and white design, which deviates from the usual red and deep blue colors of Doctor Strange's costume. The skin portrays the character as an older version of Stephen Strange who has seemingly lost an eye, likely during battle.The costume was also previously shown in the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Roadmap; a glimpse of it was available in the events section. The in-game description of Doctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals also clarifies that it was first seen in the Immortal Hulk: The Best Defense #1 comic published in 2018.The event pass also has other interesting rewards to offer. However, most of them require you to purchase the premium upgrade. Some of the other Hero costumes on the pass are:Venom: Reborn King in BlackIron Fist: Phoenix FistWinter Soldier: Abyssal FlameCloak and Dagger: Abyssal FlameThis was everything you needed to know about Doctor Strange's Old Man Strange skin in Marvel Rivals and how you can earn it for free in-game.