All Marvel Rivals Dr. Strange skins: Tier list and prices

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals is one of the most capable Vanguard heroes in the game. His abilities stay true to the lore and players can take advantage of various cosmetics available for his character to flaunt their mastery. All of the skins introduced for Doctor Strange contain a mystical design element to signify the Sorcerer Supreme's powers.

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals currently has five skins in the game, including the base skin. All of the items can be purchased from the in-game store. However, the skins have different pricing with some that arrive in a complete bundle. These bundles contain special character-exclusive cosmetics like sprays, MVP animations, emotes, and more. The basic skin is unlocked for all players as the entire roster is unlocked for the community to use.

This article will highlight the best skins for Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Dr. Strange skins in Marvel Rivals

Tier Outfit name S-Rank God of Magic A-Tier Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy, Sorcerer Immortal B-Tier Default, Master of Black Magic

1) God of Magic (S-Tier) - Battle Pass

God of Magic (Image via NetEase Games)

The God of Magic is simply one of the best skins in the game, especially for Dr. Strange. Donning a garb that gives him the appearance of a god, the sorcerer supreme challenges his foes to battle.

The best part about this Dr. Strange skin is that it is included in the Marvel Rivals battle pass that costs around $5 and comes packed with costumes, emotes, sprays, and name cards for other heroes as well. This is simply the best deal for an outfit that you can get in the game and if you main the sorcerer supreme, you should definitely get the battle pass for this skin.

The in-game description for this Dr. Strange skin reads as follows:

"I can see everything. I am everything. So much more than a sorcerer...I don't think I'm even mortal anymore... No. I...I am God of Magic..."

2) Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy (A-Tier) - 1400 Units (1600 for Bundle)

Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy (Image via NetEase Games)

The Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy is another great pick if you are in the market for Dr. Strange skins in Marvel Rivals. Stephen dons an awesome-looking armor instead of his iconic cape in this costume. You can purchase it as a bundle for 1600 Units or just the outfit for 1400 Units.

Items included in this bundle are:

Singular Wonder Emote

Interstellar Mystic MVP animation

Galactic Overlord name card

Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy Outfit

Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy spray

The in-game description reads as follows:

"No rhyming incantations. No mystic doggerel. The magician simply strode forth, sword in hand...and no patience for any opposition."

3) Sorcerer Immortal (A-Tier) - 2200 Units

Sorcerer Immortal skin for Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Sorcerer Immortal cosmetic for Doctor Strange is quite unique as it combines elements from the mystical land of Kun-Lun. It is a softly colored skin while boasting and complementing the radiant artifact on the hero's chest. The item is available for purchase in the store for a total of 2200 Units.

Items included in this bundle:

Sorcerer Immortal skin

Rising Dragon MVP animation

Dragon's Calligraphy Emote

Immortal Dragon Nameplate

Immortal Dragon Spray

The in-game description reads the following:

"Within Kun-Lun, an immortal roams, with dark hair and frosty temples, bearing a radiant artifact, Wandering secluded paths, the immortal spirit soars, banishing evil while exuding innate majesty"

4) Master of Black Magic (B-Tier) - 600 Units

The Master of Magic outfit (Image via NetEase Games)

The Master of Black Magic outfit for Stephen Strange offers nothing new and is just a recolor of his default skin. It changes the palette of his original costume from gold, red, and black to teal, silver, and black with a touch of orange. This will cost you 600 Units, and it is better to save those premium currencies for other skins. Besides, the original outfit for Dr. Strange is quite iconic.

Items included in this bundle:

Master of Black Magic outfit

The in-game description reads the following:

"Slowly he prepared himself for the epic battles ahead, the battles which could only be won by Dr. Strange, Master of Black Magic."

5) Default (B-Tier) - Free

Default Dr. Strange skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The default outfit for Dr. Strange is quite iconic, but given it is the basic skin, it lacks the touch of finesse that can be spotted in the premium versions. You should keep using it till you get your hands on enough Units to buy one of the paid skins.

Doctor Strange has become a meta for some team compositions due to his innate ability to block incoming damage with a mystical shield. Moreover, his ultimate is adept at disorienting enemies and changing the tides of war. You can choose to purchase any of these skins from the store to showcase your mastery in online matches.

