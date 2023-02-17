How to unlock the Dual Kodachis melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 went live on February 15, 2023, ushering in a brand-new chapter for both games. The second season features fresh content for both titles, including an updated season-long Battle Pass, unlockable rewards through the Path of the Ronin Challenges, a new aquatic vehicle for Warzone 2, additional multiplayer maps for Modern Warfare 2, and more.

The vast arsenal of tactical weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is expanded by five new weapons in Season 2. One of the three weapons included with the season's release is none other than the Dual Kodachis melee weapon.

What players need to know about the Dual Kodachis melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



What will you add to your armory first - the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon or the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle? Secure the Season 02 Battle Pass and arm yourself with best gear to come out on topWhat will you add to your armory first - the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon or the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle? Secure the Season 02 Battle Pass and arm yourself with best gear to come out on top 🔥What will you add to your armory first - the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon or the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle? https://t.co/2KyNPVnaha

The Dual Kodachis was introduced to the Call of Duty universe back in Modern Warzone (2019) and Warzone with the Season 5 update. It is a unique melee weapon that offers a high damage output and range, capable of knocking or fully eliminating opponents with one hit while severely trading mobility.

With the release of Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the Dual Kodachis returns, joining the likes of the Riot Shield and Combat Knife in the melee weapon family.

The official description of the weapon states:

"A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move towards a target with a longer-range attack. Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed."

Unlock the Dual Kodachis through Season 2 Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

In-game footage of the Dual Kodachis melee weapon (Image via Activision)

As of Season 2, players can unlock the Dual Kodachis melee weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through the Season 2 Battle Pass. Featuring 110 unique rewards spread across 20 Sectors, players will need to spend Battle Pass Tier Skip tokens to unlock rewards and HVTs, which are earned through playing matches.

The Dual Kodachis is located in Sector B13 of the Season 2 Battle Pass as an HVT or high-value target reward. Players will be required to unlock all other rewards from the sector to be able to unlock this melee weapon.

Sector B13 features the following rewards that need to be unlocked:

Blistering Iron Pro Weapon - Kastov-74u blueprint

100 CP (COD Points)

Feeling The Heat - Animated Player Emblem

Eyes Of Fire - Animated Player Calling Card

After unlocking the Dual Kodoachis, players will be able to unlock these swift and deadly blades, but only as a secondary weapon.

There are no additional blueprints for the Dual Kodachis as of the release of Season, either in the Battle Pass or the in-game store. However, players can unlock camos for the melee weapon through in-game challenges and can even aim for those coveted Mastery Camos: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes