How to unlock the EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card for free?

With Team of the Year midfielders now being added to Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released an objective offering the EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card. This is a rather unexpected addition, as he has not received a dedicated set of challenges and is instead part of the latest Draft-based objective in Ultimate Team.

Draft is one of the most entertaining game modes in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to try out new formations, tactics, and special cards for the entry cost of just 15,000 coins. Not only can fans try out new items on the virtual pitch, they also receive rewards based on the number of games they win. The latest objective makes the game mode even more appealing, especially with the EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card being up for grabs.

The EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card can be unlocked via the TOTY Draft Play objective

The EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card is the second such card to be released in Ultimate Team during the latest event after the Granit Xhaka objective version. The Brazilian center-back has received some impressive upgrades, which make him a usable defender in the current meta.

However, despite this amazing boost, he is not the main reward of the TOTY Draft Play objective set. The card is available as the reward for completing a segment, with most of the other segments offering some enticing packs, which can be really useful during Team of the Year. These are the stipulations and rewards of all the segments:

Play 1: Play one match in any Ultimate Team game mode to earn a Single Draft Token pack.

Play 1 Draft: Play one Ultimate Team Draft match to earn a Single Draft Token pack.

Play 2 Draft: Play two Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn Winter Wildcards Denzel Dumfries.

Play 4 Draft: Play four Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn a Premium Gold players pack.

Play 6 Draft: Play six Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn the EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card.

Play 10 Draft: Play 10 Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 80+ x 10 players pack.

Win 1 Draft: Win one Ultimate Team Draft match to earn an 80+ x 5 players pack.

Win 3 Draft: Win three Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 80+ x 10 players pack.

Win 5 Draft: Win five Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 81+ x 11 players pack.

Win 10 Draft: Win 10 Ultimate Team Draft matches to earn an 84+ x 5 players pack.

Win 10 Online Draft: Win 10 Ultimate Team Online Draft matches to earn an 84+ x 5 players pack.

The overall group reward for this objective set is an 83+ x 10 players pack, with the EA FC 24 Dante TOTY Honorable Mentions card being a smaller reward in the grand scheme. However, he is certainly worth the grind due to the amazing stats and Playstyles the 89-rated card showcases.