How to unlock the EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) card for free

With the Golazo promo entering its second week, the EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) card has been added to the game as a reward for completing an objective. Just like most objectives, this one can also be obtained after finishing a set of tasks within a week, and players do not need to spend any additional coins to get the special card either.

The former Spanish footballer does have a better Golazo card, but that doesn't mean the Junior edition, with an overall rating of 90, is something to scoff at. The special CDM card also boasts a high passing and dribbling stat, making it a nice card to have in their Ultimate Team. This article is a short guide on how to get the EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) card for free.

The EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) card is up for grabs as an objective reward

The ongoing promo commemorates only ICON and Hero cards, with Team 2 getting released this week along with various objectives and rewards in the Ultimate Team game mode. Among them is the free objective for a special Xabi Alonso card that features some fine upgrades from his base ICON card.

Alonso, who currently manages Bayer 04 Leverkusen, was a formidable presence in the midfield during his days at Liverpool FC, Real Madrid CF, and FC Bayern Munich, with his card reflecting his prowess quite well. Without further ado, here are all the tasks that must be completed within a week for the EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) objective.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) objective

The EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) objective has a couple of discreet challenges that need to be done for players to get the card for free. Here is a list of the tasks with the reward for each listed below:

Precise Passer: Assist THREE goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher (also doable in Rivals/Champions modes)

Reward- 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Masterful Playmaker: Assist FIVE goals using a player from the English Premier League in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher (also doable in Rivals/Champions modes)

Reward- 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Top Tier Technique: Score FOUR goals with a Finnese Shot in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher (also doable in Rivals/Champions modes)

Reward- 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Born Winner: Win SIX matches using a minimum of THREE players from the English Premier League in starting 11 in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher (also doable in Rivals/Champions modes)

Reward: 500 XP + 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Spanish Legend: Play TEN matches using a minimum of THREE Spanish in starting 11 in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher (also doable in Rivals/Champions modes)

Reward- 500 P + 80+ X5 Rare Gold Players pack

World Cup Champion: Score ONE goal with a Power Shot in Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty or higher (also doable in Rivals/Champions modes)

Reward- 83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

With an overall rating of 90, a defensive rating of 88, a high passing (91), and a dribbling (88) stat, the EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Golazo (Junior) is a solid choice for players looking for a good defensive midfielder.