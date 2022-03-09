How to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

A new region was introduced in Genshin Impact version 2.4 called Enkanomiya. It is a cluster of islands found under Watatsumi Island. Legend has it that this place is the origin of the Watatsumi people, who now live on the surface.

Enkanomiya is a great place for players to explore Genshin Impact’s lore and a new source to farm primogems.

Players can find the entrance of Enkanomiya inside a deep pool located east of the Sangonomiya Shrine. The entrance cannot be accessed until certain requirements are fulfilled by the players in Genshin Impact.

How can Genshin Impact players unlock Enkanomiya (March 2022)?

Enkanomiya Entrane near Sangonomiya Shrine (Image vua Genshin Impact)

Enkanomiya is locked behind chains of multiple story quests that players will have to clear first to access the area. They must fulfill these criteria to access Enkanomiya:

Adventure Rank should be level 30 or above

Complete the “Ritou Escape Plan” Archon quest from Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia

Complete “The Still Water’s Flow” world quest

Complete “The Moon-Bathed Deep” world quest

The “Ritou Escape Plan” Archon Quest begins when players are stopped by Inazuma soldiers and asked to show their travel permit when they try to leave Ritou.

Players will have to complete this Archon quest to receive a travel permit, which will allow players to roam the entire Inazuma without restrictions. They should complete Chapter II: Act III if they want to travel places while still making progress in the main storyline.

Tsuyuko, an Inazuma NPC located north of the Mouun Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

“The Moon-Bathed Deep” world quest is the first step towards unlocking Enkanomiya. Players will have to find Tsuyuko, an Inazuma NPC located north of the Mouun Shrine. Interacting with her will initiate the Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest. The World Quest is divided into smaller world quests:

The Moon-Bathed Deep

"Eye of Watatsumi"

"Fang of Watatsumi"

"Fin of Watatsumi"

"Tail of Watatsumi"

"Heart of Watatsumi"

Players will have to find seals spread across the island and complete challenges to collect a total of 4 Spirit Pearls required for the final part of the World Quest Series called the “Heart of Watatsumi.”

Heart of Watatsumi is the final part of the world quest series, where players will have to break one last final seal to obtain a Key of the Moon-bathed Deep, which will be later used in “The Still Water’s Flow” world quest to open the path to Enkanomiya.

The Still Water’s Flow world quest requires players to find key sigils and activate these altars. After activating the altars, Tsuyuko will use the Moon-bathed Deep Key to open the path and players will be able to descend to Enkanomiya.

From this point onwards, players can use teleport waypoints found in Enkanomiya to travel around without having to use the gateway. Enkanomiya will be filled with a lot of puzzles and quests for Genshin Impact players going there for the first time.

