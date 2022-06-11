How to unlock Essence Transfer in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is the new mobile spin on the classic dungeon-crawling RPG format, and fans are right back into slaying and looting. Picking up the best armor and weapons is key to the game's progression system, but not every piece is created equal.

In their travels, players may discover an item that doesn't measure up to their current gear but does feature an excellent perk. Players can extract that perk so that a different piece of loot can inherit it for a small fee. This Essence Transfer process is extremely helpful in the right scenario.

Unlocking Essence Transfer in Diablo Immortal can help players in the long run

The Essence Transfer process is unlocked fairly early in Diablo Immortal and only costs some cash to do consistently. Players can break down unwanted items and create new powerful tools at will.

Players can only unlock this process after completing the starting chapter of the game. After making their way through the main tutorial, players must hunt down an NPC in Westmarch.

The vendor Zamina stands in Rakkis Plaza, northwest of the Wolf Gate, and will perform both parts of Essence Transfer. Upon approaching her after the completion of the game's first chapter, players will be able to select Extract and Inherit from her.

Players who choose to extract a Legendary perk from an item will destroy it instantly. The item will be reduced to parts that can be reused elsewhere and extra gems. After extracting the desired perk, another item can inherit it from the same menu.

Extracting a perk from an item will cost the player 3,000 gold, but giving that perk to a new item is free. Zamina will ask the player to select which item gets the perk and apply it with no extra charge.

Gear that inherited a new perk will typically acquire a new name and appearance. Players simply hoping to keep their favorite sword because it looks cool may be sorely disappointed.

Using Essence Transfer in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is all about gathering the best loot and using it to grow even stronger. Matching the right perk to the right piece of armor or weapon is a crucial aspect of preparing for the game's challenges.

Players can only transfer perks from two Legendary items of the same type. Players can't take the perk from a helmet and put it onto a longsword or vice versa. This limits what players can do with their available tools.

Legendary items are hard to come by, so finding two of the same type won't happen often. This means players won't get the chance to use Essence Transfer all too often.

If players are lucky enough to find two Legendary items of the same type, making the transfer is a permanent decision. Ensure that the item inheriting the perk is a superior choice because the one being extracted will be lost.

Essence Transfers might rarely be used in Diablo Immortal, but it's important to have them around. All players have to do is pay a little bit of gold to build their own perfect gear.

