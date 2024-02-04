How to unlock every Tekken Ball in Tekken 8

The essence of Tekken 8 is not only the battle of the lion-hearted warrior, but it also lies in its wealth of exciting game modes, including the Tekken Ball. It fuses the element of a beach ball with action to offer a fun concoction. With a variety of default globes to choose from and two more to be unlocked, this returning minigame from the third title of the franchise is well-crafted to indulge both veterans and newcomers to the sequel.

While unlocking the additional balls does not necessarily twist the gameplay loop, it certainly adds some flare to the overall experience. However, players will have to figure out ways to access them, especially when there are no definite instructions about them.

Here is a complete guide to unlocking Azazel's Core and Tekken Ball.

How to unlock Azazel's Core in Tekken 8

Azazel's Core gets you different sound effects (Image via Bandai Namco)

Azazel’s Core is one of the unlockable balls, and its description reads as follows:

"A ball created by condensing negative human emotion into solid matter. It gives off an ominous miasma”

You can obtain Azazel’s Core by completing Chapter 6 (The Devil Progenitor) of Tekken 8’s campaign at any difficulty level. The particular episode sees Kazuya Mishima transform into his true devil form. He absorbs the ancient demon, Azazel, whose spirit was previously sealed away in Zafina’s left arm.

Nevertheless, the specified ball has a bunch of distinguishable sound effects.

How to unlock Tekken Ball in Tekken 8

Set off some fireworks with Tekken Ball (Image via Bandai Namco)

Interestingly, Tekken Ball features a sphere with the same name, and it has the following description:

“A ball created to make fun of the world-spanning and intergenerational Mishima family conflict”

The Tekken Ball can be quite difficult to unlock, as you need to win 10 matches of this minigame to do so. Only the victory obtained online against a player will count towards the criteria.

It might take some time to snag the final globe unless you master a character to dominate the matches. Besides, this mode, in particular, does not feature skill-based matchmaking as such, so most Tekken 8 beginners will likely struggle to keep up.

However, once unlocked, the Tekken Ball will set off a firework after every knockout.

Other Tekken Ball unlockables

The Tekken Ball mode features two other unlockable rewards, which drop as an achievement and an illustration. The “My moves are way faster than yours” trophy in Tekken 8 can be unlocked by unleashing 20 Devilish Hits. You can do so by hitting the ball with a Power Crush or Heat Smash.

Lastly, the Tekken Ball illustration can be obtained by simply completing three online matches of the minigame.

Check out our complete unlockable guide for this prominent fighting game from Bandai Namco.