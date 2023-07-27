How to unlock the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers a compelling main campaign filled with difficult missions that demand the use of formidable weapons for victory. Alongside this, the game introduces a diverse range of Archetypes to support you on your challenging adventure. In the title, progressing in your journey requires exploring various areas to acquire valuable treasures and crafting materials. To aid you in this endeavor, there is a specialized Archetype known as the Explorer that you can try out.

By selecting the Explorer Archetype, you can significantly enhance your ability to find rare loot throughout the game. Defeating powerful enemies will also give better results, with increased chances of obtaining additional items and rarer drops. Moreover, the Explorer Archetype benefits not only you but your entire team as well, as it boosts movement speed for all teammates. This makes it the ideal choice for both treasure hunting and providing overall support to your squad.

What are the steps to unlock the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

You'll need to craft its Engram known as the Golden Compass (Image via Gearbox Software)

Unlocking Archetypes in Remnant 2 provides an enjoyable experience, as you embark on a quest to craft the unique Engrams. However, the process of crafting these poses an exciting challenge, as you must first locate their corresponding items. These can be obtained by progressing through the game's levels and engaging in interactions with NPCs.

Once you've gathered the required materials, you can return to Ward 13 and meet with Wallace, who will handle the Engram crafting process. To unlock the Explorer Archetype, you'll need to craft its Engram known as the Golden Compass, which, in turn, necessitates obtaining its specific item, the Broken Compass.

Here are the steps to obtain the Broken Compass:

Defeat the main boss of Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Progress through the main campaign until you reach the final mission in the Root Earth region.

Defeat the main boss of the campaign, known as Annihilation.

Upon defeat, it will drop the Broken Compass, which is essential for crafting the Golden Compass Engram.

After acquiring the Broken Compass, head back to Ward 13.

Interact with Wallace, who will then utilize the Broken Compass to craft the Engram, thereby unlocking the Explorer Archetype.

The Explorer Archetype will help you unlock the special Engineer Archetype. To find it, you'll need to venture into the foggy Nerud region. It is important to note that without the Explorer Archetype, locating the device to craft the required Engram will be extremely difficult.

Remnant 2 boasts challenging bosses and unique enemies, each possessing special abilities. Hence, selecting the appropriate Archetype will greatly aid you and your team in conquering these formidable obstacles.

Initially, you'll have access to four out of the total 10 Archetypes. To unlock the remaining six, you must complete specific activities. Each Archetype boasts a unique special ability, and making the right choice among them will significantly enhance your chances of successfully accomplishing in-game tasks.