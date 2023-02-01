How to unlock free Lisa skin in Genshin Impact Second Blooming event

Genshin Impact has launched a new event called Second Blooming that reveals more about Lisa's past in Sumeru's Akademiya. It is also an opportunity for players to participate in the new event to get a free skin outfit for Lisa.

The Second Blooming event is a combat-based event where fans can also access trial characters. A total of three teams can be formed, and different skills can be provided to them. This article will talk about everything players need to know to unlock the Lisa skin in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Complete all 5 challenges to unlock Lisa's free skin

Unlock this free 4-star Lisa skin in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has launched a new combat-based event called the Second Blooming event. The event has its own event quest where players will learn more about Lisa and her life in Sumeru Akademiya. Pariticpating in the challenges will reward players with all these rewards:

Primogems x 400

Hero's With x 21

Weapon Ascension Material x 15

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 25

Mora x 300,000

During the event, Genshin Impact players can also unlock the "A Sobriquet Under Shade" skin for Lisa. There are certain conditions that players will have to fulfill.

Complete these criteria's to unlock the skin (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, players will have to complete the following content to unlock the Lisa 4-star skin outfit:

Must complete all 5 challenges

Must score a total of 10,000 for all challenges

The criteria themselves are not difficult to clear. However, the challenges are time-gated in the Second Blooming event. Hence, players must wait until the last challenge is unlocked to complete all the event content.

Event Challenges and Scoring System explained

Each challenge is time-gated (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of five challenges, and one new challenge will be unlocked every day. The fifth challenge will be unlocked after 2 days in Genshin Impact. All the challenges have their own distinct leyline disorder and monster list. Remember that you can change the Score Multiplier next to the Start button. The less time you need to defeat enemies within the time limit, the more bonus points you will receive. Depending on your score, you will receive different levels of insignia (Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum).

Choose your team and support skills carefully (Image via HoYoverse)

Each Second Blooming event challenge requires you to form three teams and fight three rounds of combat in a row. The event also allows trial characters that will be different for every challenge.

Linked characters will appear in the party multiple times per round and gain buffs during the party formation. These buffs are visible above the Start button. As a result, Genshin Impact players must choose their team members carefully. Each team can choose two Support Skills to assist them in battle. There isn't much to choose from, so read through the effects before assigning them to your teams in Genshin Impact.

