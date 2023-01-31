How to get new Lisa skin in Genshin Impact

The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 introduced a brand new event for players to participate in, with a total of 420 Primogems and a free Lisa skin in the reward pool. Everyone's favorite Librarian from Mondstadt has returned to her academic roots in Sumeru, as players will need to complete a commission for a specific researcher.

However, like past events, Lisa's skin is time-gated and can only be obtained by completing a challenge upon daily reset. The following article will guide you through the events, objectives, and processes that need to be followed to obtain Primogems from the new event alongside Lisa's skin.

Titled "Second Blooming," this event will run for 12 days, starting on January 31 at 10:00 am server time.

Genshin Impact Second Blooming event guide and how to get Lisa's skin

1) Pre-quest

Event quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

To start the pre-quest, head to your journal and look for the event quest under the 'A Librarian's Long and Carefree Vacation' section. The first step will involve you heading over to Effendi. He can be found right under the Akademiya teleport waypoint on Treasures Street. Effendi handles the Traveler's reputation level in Sumeru as well.

After speaking to him, go to Puspa Café, which can be identified with the help of the Teapot icon on the minimap. Enter the premises, and a cutscene will trigger, where you will see Gafoor and Lisa having a conversation. The latter will wear her new outfit, which is also the primary reward for completing the event.

Lisa wearing her Akademiya outfit (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go through their conversation to trigger another event with Lisa, where she and the Traveler will speak some more. The next step will require you to teleport to Mawtiyima Forest, where the entrance to the event domain is located. You have to speak to Gafoor again, and he can be seen standing just opposite the entrance to finish the pre-quest.

Upon completion of the quest, you will receive 20 Primogems. The remaining 400 Primogems can be earned through five stages, with 80 Primogems from each of them.

2) Lisa's skin requirements

As mentioned earlier, Lisa's skin is time-gated at the moment. The way this event works is that there are five stages in total, each rewarding points upon completion. You will need to complete all five stages alongside 10,000 points from one step to get Lisa's skin for free.

Lisa's skin requirements (Image via Genshin Impact)

While players can quickly accumulate more than 10,000 points from one stage, they will need to wait for four more daily resets before all stages become available.

3) Event guide

Raiden Shogun within the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The main objective of each stage is simple: Defeat a set number of opponents across three rounds within a time limit. However, you will receive plenty of help, as some characters can be used in more than one round, alongside various buffs, to boost the damage of your party.

The enemies in all three rounds are as follows:

Round 1: Blazing Axe Mitachurl, Crackling Axe Mitachurl, Ruin Scout, Ruin Destroyer, and Ruin Drake Earthguard.

Round 2: Grounded Geoshroom, Grounded Hydroshroom, Whirling Electro Fungus, Whirling Pyro Fungus, Stretchy Geo Fungus, Stretchy Electro Fungus, and Whirling Cryo Fungus.

Round 3: Hydro Mimic Boar, Hydro Mimic Frog, Hydro Mimic Mallard, Hydro Large Slime, and Hydro Abyss Mages.

Team and buffs (Image via Genshin Impact)

Trial characters include Nahida, Al Haitham, Lisa, and Yaoyao. Make sure to have one Cryo unit for the final round and pick your buffs from the "Configure skills" section, according to your teams.

Poll : 0 votes