Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss blessings and next enemy cycle

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update will introduce a new cycle of enemies in the Spiral Abyss. With a new and updated enemy lineup, players should be prepared to face new foes with unique abilities and strengths.

The new lunar phase will also introduce a new Abyssal Blessing of the Moon in the game. This will provide additional support to the players as they climb the higher floors of the Spiral Abyss.

Recent leaks from reliable sources have revealed the upcoming blessings and the updated enemy cycle so one can prepare in advance. Let's not forget the 600 Primogems players can obtain by clearing Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss with 36 stars.

Genshin Impact 3.4: New Abyss Blessing and updated enemy line-up

Spiral Abyss is the only combat-based endgame content in Genshin Impact. Officials have divided it into three parts called the Lunar Phase. In the latest version of the 3.4 update, the Spiral Abyss will reset on February 1, 2023, and enter the first Lunar Phase.

Genshin Impact veterans must already be aware of this, but beginners must learn that each reset will bring a new Abyssal Blessing of the Moon. These are various buffs that will help players as they try to clear the higher floors.

The Reddit post above shows all three Spiral Abyss blessings for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. Here is a quick rundown of them for the reader's convenience:

Luxuriant Moon: Triggering Spread or Aggravate reaction on enemies will unleash shockwaves that deal True DMG. It can be triggered every three seconds.

Triggering Spread or Aggravate reaction on enemies will unleash shockwaves that deal True DMG. It can be triggered every three seconds. Verdant Moon: Characters will gain one stack of Verdant Vigor after dealing damage to enemies using Normal, Charged, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst. The stacks increase the DMG dealt by 8% for six seconds. It can be triggered every 0.1 seconds for a total of six stacks.

Characters will gain one stack of Verdant Vigor after dealing damage to enemies using Normal, Charged, Plunging Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst. The stacks increase the DMG dealt by 8% for six seconds. It can be triggered every 0.1 seconds for a total of six stacks. Thorn-Twisted Moon: Quicked opponents will have Dendro and Electro RES reduced by 30%. This effect will be removed two seconds after the quicked state ends.

New enemy-line up for the Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss

Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is always updated with a complete line-up change for each reset. The Reddit post above shows a leaked infographic revealing the new enemy line-up for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. Here is a list of all the new enemies coming to Floor 12.

Chamber 1

First Half: Ruin Guard x 2

First Half: Ruin Grader x 1

First Half: Ruin Guard x 1

First Half: Ruin Drake Earthguard x 1

Second Half: Pyro Whopperflower x 1

Second Half: Cryo Whopperflower x 1

Second Half: Electro Whopperflower x 1

Second Half: Pyro Abyss Mage x 1

Second Half: Cryo Abyss Mage x 1

Second Half: Electro Abyss Mage x 1

Second Half: Eremite Desert Clearwater x 2

Second Half: Eremite Sunfrost x 2

Chamber 2

First Half: Nobushi Jintouban x 2

First Half: Kairagi Dancing Thunder x 1

First Half: Tempest Blessbone Scorpion x 1

First Half: Conflagration Blessbone Red Vulture x 1

Second Half: Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost x 1

Second Half: Maguu Kenki Lone Gale x 1

Second Half: Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror x 1

Chamber 3

First Half: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network x 1

Second Half: Eremite Stone Enchanter x 1

Second Half: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x 1

The new enemy lineup for the Genshin Impact 3.4 Spiral Abyss appears much easier than the previous cycle. This time, however, tankier enemies will come in waves which can be challenging.

