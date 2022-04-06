How to unlock General Grievous in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features just about every character anyone could hope to name. With over 300 to choose from, every fan favorite is here, even if they aren't available when players start the game.

General Grievous is the primary antagonist of the third prequel and remains one of the only well-liked parts of the movie. His intimidating appearance, chilling voice, and excellent four-lightsaber fighting style make him iconic.

Unlocking General Grievous in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To gain access to General Grievous, players will have to defeat him in combat, then purchase him with studs. The dynamic boss fight, followed by considerable stud expense, is worth it for one of the deadliest villains in the game.

Players will find Grievous in Episode III: Revenge of The Sith, much as he appears in the films. Take him on as Obi-Wan Kenobi and defeat him to unlock the ability to buy him.

This means that players will have to fight through The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones before challenging Grievous. The mission of the Grievous boss fight is entitled So Uncivilized, and it's one of the more challenging battles in the game.

Players will have to defeat General Grievous's four health bars while surviving his onslaught of attacks. Each depleted health bar will cause one of the general's arms to fall off.

After beating General Grievous, players will have to purchase him to play as him. Grievous will cost 200,000 studs and can be found in the Villain category.

Unlocking Grievous will make him available in any open-world environment. Any beaten level can be revisited in Free Play, and players can choose to use Grievous there.

Playing as Grievous in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players will find a ton of fun in playing General Grievous. He is one of the most capable characters in combat, and he's plenty of fun for fans of the new system.

Grievous comes armed with four lightsabers, a blaster, and grenades. He has some highly deadly combos up close, deals a tremendous amount of damage, and can fight airborne very well.

Grievous is a Villain, one of the ten available classes in the game. Grievous can make use of the four abilities linked to the Villain class. This equips him with greater damage from grenades, more ammunition, and droid backup on command.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features over 300 playable characters, but General Grievous is one of the most deadly. Just take him down in combat, buy him for 200,000 studs, and tear through the enemy hoards with his blades.

