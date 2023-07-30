How to unlock the hidden Archon Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 offers many exhilarating activities, including a challenging campaign and additional quests, resulting in an immensely enjoyable gameplay experience. Moreover, players can customize their playstyle according to their preferences through various Archetypes. Initially, the community was aware of 10 Archetypes, but a recent revelation has brought to light a special 11th one, the Archon.

Unlocking the Archon Archetype requires players to undertake specific tasks, with the key to its access lying in crafting its Engram, known as the Hexahedron. However, there's a challenging twist involved. Before creating the Hexahedron, players must first acquire a particular item called the Strange Box.

What are the steps to unlock the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2?

Archon Archetype in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

As per Legacy Gaming's YouTube Channel, a team has recently made a unique discovery in Remnant 2, the Archon Archetype. Unlocking the Archon Archetype is not easy, as it involves a complex process that requires employing a corrupted loadout. The key to success is obtaining all the required items to trigger the corrupted form.

This is crucial since gaining access to the corrupted form allows entry into the Backrooms, where the Engram item, known as the Strange Box, can be located. To access the Archon Archetype, you must first equip the Explorer Archetype and unlock the Invader Archetype.

Items you should have in your loadout

Loadout to get corrupt form (Image via Gearbox Software)

Upgrade the Explorer Archetype to level 10 and equip the Fortuner Hunter ability.

Upgrade the Invader Archetype to level 5 and equip the Worm Hole ability.

Obtain the Realm Walker Armor set, which becomes purchasable from Whispers in Ward 13 after completing the main campaign.

Acquire Leto's Amulet from Reggie in Ward 13. To unlock the Amulet, perform 100 flops by pressing the dodge button while wearing heavy armor.

Purchase the Black Cat Band Ring from Reggie in Ward 13.

Next, acquire the Anastasija's Inspiration Ring from Whispers in Ward 13.

Then, obtain the Amber Moonstone Ring from Cass in Ward 13.

Head to the Alepsis Taura of Nerud region. Gain access by defeating the main boss of the Nerud region, the Spectral Guardian.

After defeating the Spectral Guardian, return to the Nerud World after 12 real-time hours to unlock access to the Alepsis Taura.

Upon reaching the Alepsis Taura, you will receive an item called Void Heart.

Obtain the item known as Zenia's Malice, located in the region called Root Earth within the Ash and Wasteland.

Weapons you should include in your loadout

Weapons for your loadout (Image via Gearbox Software)

Ford's Scattergun can be acquired from the Red Throne's Library in the Yaesha World. To get your hands on it, you must complete the Yaesha campaign, defeat the boss there, and then interact with the queen to receive the Seal of the Empress. Once you have the seal, equip the ring to gain access to the library and claim Ford's Scattergun.

The Labyrinth Staff can be obtained by heading to the Labyrinth.

As for the Cube Gun, unlocking it requires obtaining its crafting material by defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel boss. After you successfully obtain the crafting material, interact with McCabe in Ward 13 and speak to her to craft the Cube Gun.

Steps to access the Backrooms

The Backrooms in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Choose the Labyrinth world and then pick the region, the Colosseum of Ruin.

Progress until you reach the Corrupted Door.

Equip all the items you have gathered to attain the Corrupted form.

Once you have the Corrupted form, open the door in the Labyrinth.

This will transport you to a new world called the Backrooms.

Thoroughly explore each room in the Backrooms to locate the Engram item known as the Strange Box.

How to craft the Hexahedron in Remnant 2

After obtaining the Strange Box, return to Ward 13 and interact with Wallace. He will craft the Hexahedron Engram, granting you access to the Archon Archetype. You can then select and use the Archetype from your inventory.

Remnant 2 has a variety of secret Archetypes that can be unlocked by completing certain tasks. While the process might seem complex initially, as you participate in these activities, you'll find yourself enjoying the process of unlocking other ones in Remnant 2.