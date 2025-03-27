How to unlock Hyper Orange costume for Venom in Marvel Rivals

The Hyper Orange costume for Venom is the latest addition that can be purchased from the in-game store. The costume features vibrant orange tones with white highlights, enhancing the character's overall appearance. Additionally, the bundle comes with various other items that can be unlocked every three matches. Interestingly, this time, the dev has introduced a new concept called “Pick-Up Bundle,” which you can get along with the skin.

Ad

Read on to learn more regarding the latest Hyper Orange Venom in Marvel Rivals.

How to access the Hyper Orange costume for Venom in Marvel Rivals

You can get the Hyper Orange costume for Venom by purchasing it from the in-game store. While the exact price is currently uncertain, based on previous costumes and bundles, it is estimated to be around 2200 Units, which is approximately $21.96. The costume will be available from March 27, 2025, at 7 PM PDT for a limited time.

Ad

Trending

Exchange Costume coin for a costume (Image via NetEase Games)

Read more: Marvel Rivals players push back against more melee Vanguards, community demands a "hitscan tank"

Ad

Apart from the skin, the bundle comes with various other items, such as snag sprays, name tags, Chrono Tokens, and even a Costume Coin. This time the dev has introduced a new concept called “Pick-Up Bundle,” available from March 28, 2025.

Check out: MR next update will add 2 new skins, an easter egg, and a lot more

Players who purchase the Hyper Orange costume for Venom can avail any bundle from the store tied with this bundle in exchange for 1 costume coin. By heading to the "Exchange section," you can permanently unlock and equip a skin of your choice, allowing you to showcase it in gameplay.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.