The Dead Space remake is a delight to play through, creating a faithful recreation along with tasteful adjustments and additions to the 2008 classic survival horror masterpiece. The remake was incredibly well received, getting praise for its visuals while retaining the core atmosphere and gameplay that made Dead Space so unique.

As is with modern games, the remake also features several difficulty options, ranging from Story to Hard. While the Hard mode itself is quite a challenge, those looking for that extra bit of difficulty may also opt to try out the Impossible mode, which will be the focus of this article.

Note: Minor spoilers for Dead Space will follow. Viewer discretion may be required.

The Impossible mode requires players to first beat Dead Space on the Hard difficulty atleast once

This extra difficulty does not normally stay unlocked from the get-go in the Dead Space remake. Players must first clear the game once in the Hard difficulty setting from start to finish, after which the Impossible difficulty will be unlocked. This super-hard mode is an interesting addition since Issac takes the same number of hits before the game is over, and enemies deal the same amount of damage as they do in Hard mode.

However, this particular mode differs in disabling autosave while only allowing players to retain one save slot. If Issac dies, the game will auto-revert to Hard mode, requiring one to have complete mastery of the game.

Surviving through the Impossible mode

The Impossible mode can be quite a challenge for the uninitiated. Keep the following tips in mind to have an easier time:

Make sure to save at regular intervals.

Have precise aiming - the necromorphs are much more agile in this mode.

Do not overspend your ammunition on an enemy - conserve it.

Upgrade your RIG and weapons whenever possible to supplant damage and bolster your health pool.

Use and abuse Stasis and Kinesis to have an easier time against foes.

Always keep a Health Pack in stock for emergencies.

Melee and stomp can be used as a last resort attack against close foes.

What rewards does completing the Impossible mode unlock?

Other than bragging rights and the achievement, “Untouchable”, the Impossible mode will reward two key items of interest in the Dead Space remake.

The Burnished Suit in all its glory (Image via YouTube/AshesWolf)

The first item players will obtain is the Burnished Suit, which is almost identical to the general suit worn by Issac, except that it has a different color scheme. Most strikingly, the visor is red instead of blue, and the suit itself is a dull gray color, giving it a moody and unique look.

The Hand Cannon makes an appearance in the remake (Image via YouTube/AshesWolf)

The other unlockable item is the Hand Cannon, a giant red foam finger. This weapon deals obscene amounts of damage but has no reticle and has Issac yelling out various fun sound effects with every gunshot. The weapon is intended as a gag and was first introduced in the sequel, Dead Space 2.

The Dead Space remake was launched on January 27, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes