How to unlock JP's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 introduces several brand-new fighters as well as characters returning from previous installments. A total of six new entities were introduced, and among them is this game's main antagonist JP. Just like every other character in the game, this villain has two outfits. His default one is immediately available after accessing the game. However, his second outfit needs to be unlocked before he can use it.

There are two ways to get this item in Street Fighter 6. The first is by spending Fighter Coins, which can be bought using real money. The other method is by playing this title's World Tour mode, finding JP, and maximizing your bond level with him. This article will focus on the latter method.

Finding JP in World Tour mode

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



♚ Likes: Chess, Cleaning, Local Cuisines

🛏️ Hates: Stains on his Clothes, Sleep



bit.ly/PreOrderSF6 JP, the Regal Businessman.♚ Likes: Chess, Cleaning, Local Cuisines🛏️ Hates: Stains on his Clothes, Sleep JP, the Regal Businessman.♚ Likes: Chess, Cleaning, Local Cuisines🛏️ Hates: Stains on his Clothes, Sleepbit.ly/PreOrderSF6 https://t.co/Z1YNdyzslH

Johan Petrovic, better known as JP, is actually the last master that you will find in World Tour mode. Before you can enlist under him as a student, you will need to get through all the chapters and complete this title's main storyline in its open world.

There are a total of fifteen chapters in this narrative-driven mode, so getting to JP requires some time. The main story in World Tour will conclude once you defeat this entity.

He will be at level 58, making him a formidable foe. This battle will be the culmination of all the work you put into mastering your repertoire of fighting moves and leveling up your created avatar, so be ready for a tough one.

After you've won the fight against JP, sit back and watch the cutscene, which will be followed immediately by the story mode's end credits. Subsequently, you will be able to jump back into World Tour and pick up any unfinished business you have left.

As soon as you're back in control of your created Street Fighter 6 character, head over to the Suval'hal Arena Entrance at night time, where you will find JP. Speak with him and enlist him as your master, which will now unlock his moveset for you to use. Now, all you have to do is maximize your bond level with him.

Raising your bond level in Street Fighter 6

The first way to raise your bond level with JP is by giving him gifts. If this is the approach you want to take, then it is important to remember that his favorite present is the Antique Playing Cards that you can get from a merchant in Bathers Beach. You can give this gift to him an unlimited number of times as long as you've got Zenny to spare.

Aside from this, you can also raise your bond with him by leveling up his fighting style. This can be done by equipping JP's moves onto your created character and using them to defeat other NPCs in World Tour. Raising his fighting style level will unlock opportunities to interact with him, including sparring sessions that lead to an increase in your bond with him.

Once your bond with JP has reached its maximum level, his alternate outfit will unlock automatically. You are now free to select it for JP to wear in other Street Fighter 6 game modes.

It's worth noting this title also allows gamers to play as this entity.

Street Fighter 6 is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes