Street Fighter 6 story and ending explained

Street Fighter 6 has incredible combat across all of its modes. In particular, it has the World Tour, which boasts a vast, single-player experience. While the main story is simple to follow, many fans simply want to know what happens at the end. What awaits at the end of the road to power and strength? Today, we’re going to give you a brief overview of World Tour's plot, and what comes at the very end of the lengthy solo storyline.

There are 15 chapters in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour. The goal of the story is the same, no matter what kind of character you create in this open-world experience. Who is going to face the Avatar at the end?

Note: This article features spoilers for the end of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour.

What is the story of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode?

In Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode, players create their own avatar, and make them in whatever design that suits them. Although everyone starts in the same place - Buckler Security - the route they take to power will no doubt differ.

The player enters Buckler Security, and Luke teaches them the basics of fighting, alongside Bosch. The ultimate story of the World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 is a simple one. It asks a simple question - What is strength?

To answer that question, you’ll travel the world and battle familiar faces in the Street Fighter 6 franchise. The entire launch roster is available to learn from and battle against. Though you start off in Metro City, you won’t stay there. Occasionally, some of the main cast will aid you throughout the missions you take on through your journey for strength.

Ultimately, it will culminate in the Fifth Suval’hal Martial Arts tournament, where only the strongest can possibly make it to the end. Who awaits as the final battle? Well, the answer is the mysterious Psycho Power user, JP.

What takes place before Street Fighter 6’s final battle?

After taking first place, JP (Johan Petrovic) was revealed, holding the title belt to hand to the Street Fighter 6 player. However, he granted it to one of the dancers. Before he handed it over though, he pressed a button that began a timer.

Throughout this whole scene, a Mad Gear gang member, who also placed in the top three, had been panting and gasping, a purple glow coming from the eyeholes in his box mask. The young girl crossed the room to hand over the championship belt.

The boxed character revealed himself to be none other than Bosch, who angrily grabbed the belt. It turned out to be an act of heroism, as he threw the belt, which exploded shortly after he stole it. JP suggested that perhaps Bosch did this to try and affect some manner of change, but all he did was sacrifice his life for nothing.

Though JP did not put the bomb in the belt for this Street Fighter 6 scene, he did claim to be aware of its existence, thanks to someone else who had examined the belt previously. JP stated that the bomb ultimately created some amusement, glancing down at Bosch’s dead body.

The protagonist tried to confront JP, but was knocked back by his staff, in one of the final cutscenes of Street Fighter 6. Of course, it would lead to the two battling it out.

What occurs after the battle with JP?

The final boss of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode was a powerful foe, with a character level of 58. With skill and determination, the Avatar overcame them, and proved they are the strongest warrior.

JP lifted himself onto his elbows after the fight, from a prone position in the final Street Fighter 6 cutscenes. He congratulated the protagonist for coming out on top. With a racking cough, the muscular man asked what this victory even represents to the player.

“Justice? Strength? The end of something? Or the beginning?”

He suggested that none of what took place meant anything, before falling to the ground again, laughing loudly. A black screen then appeared, asking “What is strength?” It appears to be the protagonist's inner monologue, as it followed up with, “It seemed like such a simple question.”

The journey didn’t end though. The protagonist revealed this in a phone call to Luke during the credits. The latter wanted to offer some “coach-like inspiration” to the player as the credits rolled:

“When you go looking for strength … It’s not like g ame…this journey doesn’t have a real ending. For you, for me, for everyone …We’re all walking down an endless path.”

The two said their farewells, and the protagonist looked slowly up to the sky, where the sun shone down brilliantly. It asked once again, “What is strength?” but then offered, “We still don’t have the answer.”

At this point, the player can return to World Tour mode, and learn from JP, if they so wish. That is the end of the single-player story, offering an interesting, philosophical ending, where the player ultimately winds up asking the question they asked at the very beginning of their journey.

