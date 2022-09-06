How to unlock the latest Clash Fest Scenery in Clash of Clans

The popular smartphone game Clash of Clans receives regular updates that add new characters, scenery, troop challenges, hero skins, seasonal challenges, clan war games, and other features. One of the most recent game changes, scenery, allows players to stand out from their rivals, brag to friends, and give their home base a distinctive look.

The developers create new terrain every month for players to use as their base of operations. The latest scenery in the game is 'Clash Fest Scenery,' which was just released in September. Players can only access this premium scenery if they purchase it before October 1.

In this article, we will explore the latest scenery in Clash of Clans and the method to unlock it.

Latest paid scenery 'Clash Fest Scenery' in Clash of Clans

Clash Fest Scenery is a limited-edition enhancement that can be bought from the in-game store. The developers have also released some limited-edition legendary hero skins, such as Clash Fest King, that can be obtained by completing the Season Challenge for the month of September.

Players have the option to buy the September Royal Pass and unlock the Clash Fest King to combine with the special celebration scenery. Players must earn 2600 points in the Season Challenge to acquire the new hero skin. The scenery is being offered by the developers to commemorate the month of Epic Challenges and the 2022 Global Finals. When players buy the base's visual upgrade, they will have access to various extra resources as well.

The in-game description of the Clash Fest Scenery is as follows:

"Let the Games begin! The Clash Fest Scenery is here! Prepare for a month of epic challenges and the 2022 World Finals! After purchasing, select the Clash Fest Scenery from change scenery option. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited time offer!"

Only the game's exclusive store offer can be used to acquire the Clash Fest Scenery, and the landscape won't be available once the shop promotion expires. With a variety of rides and games positioned around the foundation, the aesthetic of the scenery resembles a carnival.

It consists of two big slides, one emerging from the face of the Hog Rider and the other from the face of the Barbarian. The Clash Fest Scenery has a lot of rides based on troops like Rocket Balloons, Balloons, Hog Riders, Barbarians, and more.

One of the best features of the Clash Fest Scenery is that players can finish the hero skin set by unlocking the Clash Fest King from September's season challenges. Other hero skins like Clash Fest Queen, Clash Fest Champion, and Clash Fest Warden are expected to be released as paid hero skins in the month of October.

How to unlock Clash Fest Scenery in Clash of Clans?

The limited-edition Clash Fest Scenery in Clash of Clans is now accessible as a part of a unique bundle that also provides 25,00,000 Elixir and 25,00,000 Gold. To access the latest scenery, players must take the following actions in Clash of Clans:

Look for 'Clash Fest Scenery' in the special offers section of the in-game store.

The most recent scenery as well as 25,00,000 Elixir and Gold are included in the Clash Fest Scenery bundle, which costs $6.99/₹599.

To purchase the item, click the offer, and then use net banking, gift cards, mobile wallets, UPI, online payment, or another supported means to make your payment.

You will return to the shop's home page as soon as the payment is accepted.

To modify the backdrop, choose the Town Hall and then select 'Change Scenery Setting.'

The most current Clash Fest Scenery will be displayed. Tap on it to begin interacting with this fresh setting.

Finally, switching around the scenery is one of the best ways to improve the base's aesthetic appeal in Clash of Clans. However, the latest scenery can only be obtained by paying real money.

