How to unlock Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bodega Cat suit for Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 once again brings back Miles' fan-favorite Bodega Cat suit with Spider-Man the cat in a backpack. Originally introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the feline companion becomes an instant fan-favorite after players rescue the cat from Teo Bodega. Dawning a familiar red webbed mask, the orange cat is also named Spider-Man.

After the mission, Miles would unlock a suit with a jumper and the cat in the backpack. During combat, the cat would also occasionally jump out of the backpack to deliver a final blow for the finisher.

Players would be elated to know that the suit appears again in Spider-Man 2, and now they can take their favorite feline across Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Here's how you can unlock the suit.

How to unlock Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales Bodega Cat suit

The Bodega Cat suit in Spider-Man 2. (Image via PlayStation)

Spider-Man 2 features over 60 suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, including new and returning favorites like the Bodega Cat suit for Miles. To unlock it, you have to reach level 27 first. After that, here's how you can unlock the suit:

After you reach level 27, open the menu by clicking the touchpad.

Navigate to the suit menu with L1/R1 and then navigate to Miles' suit with L2/R2.

In the menu, locate the Bodega Cat suit between Purple Reign and the Forever suit.

Then hold the cross button (x) to unlock the suit for 25 Tech Parts.

How to unlock suit styles for Bodega Cat suit

A new feature introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the colored suit styles, which will give different colored suits upon unlocking to swing across New York. While the default Bodega Cat suit features Miles in a red jumper, the three additional styles include him in a blue, green, and black jumper, with the cat having different colored masks.

To upgrade the suit and unlock suit styles, simply navigate to the suits menu and hold the square button (□) to unlock the suit styles. After that, you can choose your favorite style and equip it.

The different colored suit styles for Bodega Cat suit in Spider-Man 2. (Image via PlayStation)

How to get Tech Parts

Tech Parts is one of the many resources like City Token that players will need to collect in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to unlock different gadgets, suits, and suit styles including that of the Bodega Cat suit. To earn Tech Parts quickly in Spider-Man 2, complete the mission and the side activities in the game, such as photo ops and world events.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the direct sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (Remastered) and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game features two Spider-Man, Peter and Miles, and introduces iconic villains from the comics like Kraven the Hunter and Venom symbiote.