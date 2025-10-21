How to unlock Mechanical Key in Escape From Duckov

The Mechanical Key in Escape From Duckov is an important item that is required to complete one of the early-stage quests in the game. While the challenge looks too easy at first, completing this quest requires good planning to come back to your bunker alive.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the use of the Mechanical Key in Escape From Duckov.

Everything you need to know about the Mechanical Key in Escape From Duckov

To get the Mechanical Key, you’ll need to go to your safehouse on the Ground Zero map. Inside the bunker, you will find a vending machine that sells various items. Interact with the vending machine by pressing F, and you will see that the Mechanical Key is available to buy.

Interestingly, the Mechanical Key in Escape From Duckov is the only one that is purchasable, as the rest of them are only found outside while exploring. This key is required for the Bronze Pocket Watch quest.

Take the sewer exit (Image via SK Gaming || Team Soda)

If the vending machine is not active yet, make sure to complete all the early quests first, as the Bronze Pocket Watch quest might not trigger otherwise. Once you have the key, go outside to explore the Ground Zero map. You need to take the sewer exit as it's the closest to the objective, and move towards the east direction. There, you will find a tanker truck that is surrounded by many wrecked cars.

Go near the truck, eliminate all the enemies nearby, and use the Mechanical Key by pressing F. Do note that it could be a bit difficult for beginners to kill them, so it's best to adjust your difficulty settings in the safehouse accordingly.

Now, go inside the truck and find the Bronze Pocket Watch. Now, extract safely from the area and return to your base through the same sewer route. Once you reach your safehouse, hand the Pocket Watch to Xavier, and you will receive 2,500 XP and 450 in-game currency in return.

That's everything you need to know about the Mechanical Key in Escape From Duckov. There's no other use of this key in the game, and you can trade it for 110 in-game currency if you still have it after the Bronze Pocket Watch quest.

