Is Escape From Duckov multiplayer?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 19:44 GMT
Is Escape from Duckov PvP? (Image via Team Soda)
Exploring whether Escape From Duckov is multiplayer (Image via Team Soda)

Escape From Duckov seemed to come out of nowhere and quickly took over the gaming charts. The game has peaked at over 180,000 concurrent players on Steam and continues to be one of the top-selling games. Considering its name, which is very similar to the popular extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, many people might assume that it is a multiplayer game. However, the answer is no, Escape From Duckov is actually a single-player PvE experience focused entirely on solo exploration.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Escape From Duckov.

Does Escape From Duckov have multiplayer?

In Escape From Duckov, you play as a duck who wakes up in the strange world of Duckov. It is a singleplayer PvE top-down shooter featuring multiplayer large maps. You have to fight against other dangerous ducks, collect valuable loot, and expand your hideout. There are tens of items, weapons, and upgrades for your base.

While the game might look like a simple and casual shooter at first, it quickly becomes intense and challenging as you progress. Learning the mechanics and aiming could take some time. Unfortunately, players still have to face this experience alone.

However, if you still want to experience Escape From Duckov with your friends, there's good news for you. The game supports mods through Steam Workshop, and the community is already developing a multiplayer mod.

Reddit user u/yesswu recently shared on r/EscapeFromDuckov that the closed beta for the online mod will begin on October 29, 2025. According to the post, there is no set limit on the number of players that can join a session, as long as the host’s hardware can handle it. However, it's worth noting that the mod will not support reviving your teammates and there's friendly fire as well.

That’s everything we know about the availability of multiplayer mode in this game. Make sure to keep an eye on the Steam Workshop and the official subreddit to stay updated on the multiplayer mod release.

