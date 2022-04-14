How to unlock Nute Gunray in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Nute Gunray, the Viceroy of the Trade Federation, is a playable character in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

With over hundreds of characters to unlock and take into the nine episodes of the Star Wars franchise, it is no surprise that a dastardly character such as Nute Gunray can be controlled by players.

He first appeared in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and was a mainstay throughout the prequel films and the Clone Wars animated series. However, players will have to be patient and unlock him in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

Here is how you obtain Nute Gunray in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A look at the Hoth Space map that includes the Scramble Run challenge (Image via TT Games)

Viceroy Nute Gunray is not unlockable through the Episodes in which he appears. The prequel trilogy does not provide the Neimodian Separatist for players to take into the free exploration mode.

Instead, players will have to start with the original trilogy, with Episode IV: A New Hope.

Here is how players can unlock Viceroy Nute Gunray by playing through The Skywalker Saga:

Play through and complete Episode IV: A New Hope

Begin playing Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Complete the mission objectives on the planet Hoth and reach Hoth Space

Fly around and locate the side mission known as Scramble Run: Hoth

Approach the mission marker and begin the Hoth version of Scramble Run

Fly the ship through each ring in Hoth Space as quickly as possible

Complete the mission in under 40 seconds to unlock Nute Gunray

Go to the character menu and purchase Nute Gunray for 35,000 studs

Most characters have to be unlocked and then subsequently purchased with studs before they can be used. Studs are easily accessible. They can be found on the ground, by smashing items, or by defeating enemies.

How to play as Nute Gunray

Players can select Nute Gunray from the Character menu (Image via TT Games)

After unlocking and purchasing Nute Gunray in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can take him into any free-play area. Free-play opens up when a level's main story missions have been completed.

Any level that has free-play available will allow players to access that level with any character they want.

Here is how players can select new characters in the newest Lego Star Wars title:

Open the menu while in a free-play level

Navigate to the characters menu

Find Nute Gunray in the Extra Characters category (the same place he was purchased from)

Select Nute Gunray, then select the character to replace him with, and confirm the choice

Nute Gunray will now be available in the level

Players can switch back and forth between characters by pressing the left and right triggers on consoles and the appropriate mouse and keyboard bindings, depending on their PC settings.

Nute Gunray, falling under the Extra Characters category, does not come with any special abilities. This makes it a fun challenge to play with the loud-mouthed Separatist leader.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh