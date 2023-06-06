How to unlock outfit 2 for Zangief in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 returns with a cast of new fighters and several returning fan favorites. One of the returning characters is the imposing and intimidating grappler Zangief. Like all characters in the game, Zangief has two costumes. The first one is immediately available, serving as each fighter's default outfit, while the second is initially inaccessible and will need to be unlocked before it can be used.

There are two ways to unlock Zangief's outfits in Street Fighter 6. The first way is by using Fighter Coins, the game's premium currency that you can get by spending real money. The second way is by jumping into World Tour and interacting with Zangief.

Finding Zangief in World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6

The first step to unlocking Zangief's alternate outfit is to find him in the World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6.

Before you can find Zangief, you will need to complete a side quest called Hither and Thither, which is available in Metro City at night. The quest itself is fairly straightforward and can be completed in no time. However, it only becomes available in Chapter 9, so you will need to play through the game for quite a bit before you can access it.

Once you reach Chapter 9-2 in Street Fighter 6's World Tour, head over to a hangout in Metro City and wait for nighttime. Afterward, make your way to the Haggar Stadium, where you will find an NPC named Uou. He will be standing at the bottom of the steps leading up to the stadium. You can simply walk up to him to begin an interaction.

After your conversation with Uou, you will need to speak with another NPC called Saou, who is conveniently located on the opposite side of the steps. Walk over to him and start an interaction. He will tell you to get into a fight with Uou. Walk back to Uou and beat him in a fight, and he will talk about returning to Russia.

Return to Saou one final time. He will tell you that you should travel to Russia yourself. Once the conversation is done, the quest will wrap up, and you will be able to claim your rewards and travel to Russia to meet the colossal grappler, Zangief.

Once you've met Zangief and have him available as a master, the next step to unlock his outfit is to raise your bond with him to the maximum level.

Raising your bond with Zangief

There is more than one way to raise your bond level with a world master in Street Fighter 6. The first method is by giving gifts. Take note that Zangief's favorite gift to receive is the Wooden Bear, which you can purchase from a merchant in Russia. Gift-giving can be done an unlimited number of times, provided that you've got the Zenny to spend.

Another method of raising your bond with Zangief is by equipping his fighting style and leveling it up. Use the moves that you've learned from him in fights against other NPCs, and his fighting style's level will gradually increase.

As the level increases, new interactions, such as sparring sessions and a side mission for Zangief, will unlock. Take part in these interactions and your bond will be maxed out in no time.

As soon as your bond with him reaches max, Zangief's alternate outfit will be unlocked for you to use in Street Fighter 6's other game modes.

