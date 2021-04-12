How to unlock the Outriders "have a drink with your friend" accolade

Before discussing the "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade, players should understand what accolades are. In this game, accolades can be considered achievements or tropics that are earned.

They help players keep track of performance and provide information about specific weapon-type kills, story progression, class-specific awards, and so much more. Players will gain overall account levels by unlocking individual accolades.

Getting back to the topic at hand, many players have been asking one question for a while, which no one seems to be able to answer: How to achieve the "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade?

As always, the Outriders Reddit community has figured it out. While it's a reasonably simple task, getting to it will take some time. The "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade can only be unlocked after completing the game. Suffice to say, it will take some time for players to get there.

How to achieve the "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade

According to a Reddit thread within the Outriders community, the only way to achieve the "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade is to beat the game. Once players do so, they will need to go back to the first town and will be able to unlock it after completing a side quest.

This is just one out of the 22 secret accolades that players can achieve in-game. Upon completing the "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade, they will receive the Convoy Customization (Legendary) Pattern 20

What are accolades?

With that out of the way, it's back to basics again with accolades. Unlike the secret "Outriders have a drink with your friend" accolade, most others are easily done and come with five tiers of increasing requirements to unlock.

Specific accolades grant players rewards for reaching certain milestones, while others do not. Outriders currently offers players many different accolades to choose from and complete.

Here are the number of accolades current in-game for each category.

Combat specific accolades - 91

Item management accolades - 82

Progression accolades - 70

Hunt accolades - 48

Teamwork accolades - 17

Each class has 42 individual accolades as well

Players obtain cosmetic rewards with every new accolade level reached, and the starting characters already have the first level unlocked. They will need to achieve ten accolades to progress to the next level.

Accolades level 21. My god. I've played this game so many hours already lol. #OUTRIDERS #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/4Itkh83xH9 — Javicia is My Batwoman🦇👩🏿🏳️‍🌈 (@MLPMediaFrenzy) April 5, 2021

