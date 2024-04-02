How to unlock Overwatch 2 April Fools sprays

Like every other year, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment have added several surprises in Overwatch 2 for April Fools. They have added a total of 17 brand-new sprays in the game for the players to unlock and obtain. You can use these sprays on your Heroes and flaunt them to your teammates. Those wondering how to obtain these April Fools sprays in Overwatch are in the right place.

This article details how to unlock all 17 new April Fools sprays in Overwatch.

How to unlock 17 brand-new April Fools sprays in Overwatch 2

The following section will detail the instructions on how to unlock each April Fools spray in Overwatch alongside their names:

Not Fooling Around: Dev Doodle Symmetra spray: Win ten matches. A win grants double progress.

Dev Doodle Symmetra spray: Win ten matches. A win grants double progress. Do I Have To?: Dev Doodle Mercy spray: Heal 5,000 damage in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Mercy spray: Heal 5,000 damage in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Clicking Heads: Dev Doodle Illari spray: Get 15 eliminations or assists in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Illari spray: Get 15 eliminations or assists in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Everyone’s A DPS!: Dev Doodle Moira spray: Deal or boost 5,000 damage with any weapons, excluding Total Mayhem and co-op game modes.

Dev Doodle Moira spray: Deal or boost 5,000 damage with any weapons, excluding Total Mayhem and co-op game modes. Sic ‘EM, Boys: Dev Doodle Hanzo spray: Deal 10,000 damage in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Hanzo spray: Deal 10,000 damage in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Ultimate Trickster: Dev Doodle Sojourn spray: Use 10 ultimates, excluding Total Mayhem and co-op game modes.

Dev Doodle Sojourn spray: Use 10 ultimates, excluding Total Mayhem and co-op game modes. You’ve Been Blocked: Dev Doodle Mauga spray: Mitigate 2,000 damage in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Mauga spray: Mitigate 2,000 damage in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Updog: Dev Doodle Orisa spray: Emote “Hello” to a teammate in any game mode.

Dev Doodle Orisa spray: Emote “Hello” to a teammate in any game mode. Ultimate Fool: Tank: Dev Doodle Ramattra spray: Use ultimates three times while playing as a Tank hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Perfectly Balanced Tank: Dev Doodle Sigma spray: Complete two games as any Tank hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Sigma spray: Complete two games as any Tank hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Prank Queue: Dev Doodle Junker Queen spray: Complete five games of the Balanced Overwatch game mode. A win grants double progress.

Dev Doodle Junker Queen spray: Complete five games of the Balanced Overwatch game mode. A win grants double progress. Ultimate Fool: Damage: Dev Doodle Tracer spray: Use ultimates three times while playing as a Damage hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Tracer spray: Use ultimates three times while playing as a Damage hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Ultimate Fool: Support: Dev Doodle Kiriko spray: Use ultimates three times while playing as a Support hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Kiriko spray: Use ultimates three times while playing as a Support hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Perfectly Balanced Damage: Dev Doodle Genji spray: Complete two games as any Damage hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Genji spray: Complete two games as any Damage hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Perfectly Balanced Support: Dev Doodle Zenyatta spray: Complete two games as any Support hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode.

Dev Doodle Zenyatta spray: Complete two games as any Support hero in the Balanced Overwatch game mode. Giddy Gratitude: Dev Doodle Mei spray: Emote “Thanks” to anyone in any game mode.

Dev Doodle Mei spray: Emote “Thanks” to anyone in any game mode. April’s Fool: Dev Doodle Lifeweaver spray: Complete 14 Balanced Overwatch Challenges while the event is active.

Players should keep in mind that every challenge will also grant 2,500 Battle Pass XP excluding the April Fools challenge. The event will be available until April 9; hence, you are advised to complete the challenges at the earliest.

