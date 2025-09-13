How to unlock Sharpdart Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong

To unlock the Sharpdart Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong, you'll need a simple key, which can be bought from a merchant. Sharpdart Silk is one of the six skills you can use in combat against enemies. It allows you to pierce through the target quickly while applying damage. This movement also requires silk to be spent when you perform it.

This article will explain how you can unlock the Sharpdart Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Sharpdart Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong: Steps to unlock

Buy the Simple Key from Pebb (Image via Team Cherry | YouTube/@AshesWolf)

The Sharpdart Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong is in Weavenest Karn. This location is only accessible via the Wormways. You are not lead to the skill's location, nor does it hint at how you can get it. Here are some prerequisites you need before you head towards Weavenest Karn:

Needolin: Obtained by defeating The Widow in Bellhart.

Obtained by defeating The Widow in Bellhart. Simple Key: Can be purchased.

Can be purchased. Clawline: Obtained from The Cauldron.

You need to make some progress in the game to obtain these abilities and reach certain vital parts of the map. Once you have the Needolin and the Clawline, follow these steps:

If you don't have a Simple Key, simply go to the merchant residing in Bone Bottom . The Simple Key will cost you 500 Rosaries . Once you obtain it, you can use the abilities mentioned above to find your way towards and through the Wormways.

. The . Once you obtain it, you can use the abilities mentioned above to find your way towards and through the Wormways. Take a lift upward from Bone Bottom and reach the entrance of the Wormways. You can get to the edge of Mosshome and then simply jump across.

Keep moving leftward and ignore the acid-spitting beast you find in these chambers. Once you move past this creature, you will find a door that can be opened with the Simple Key.

Open it and continue your journey towards the left end of this zone. Use your Clawline ability to sprint-jump and get to a higher platform at the end of this region.

Once you're up there, you'll see a closed-off area. Play your Needolin to open it and enter.

and enter. Keep moving in the same direction further. Dodge the worms and ensure you don't fall onto the spikes on the ground.

At the end of this chamber, you'll find the Sharpdart Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong. Bind it to make it yours.

The Sharpdart Silk skill can be incredibly useful when dealing with slower enemies with lower health. It can help you dispose of them speedily and allow you to explore the rest of the map sooner.

