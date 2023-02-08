How to unlock silhouette icons in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 offers players a variety of items that help them represent their profile to friends or other players in the lobby. These cosmetics include name cards, player titles, and, most importantly, player icons. Player icons are some of the most popular cosmetics regarding profile showcases in Overwatch.

Even in the prequel, fans were allowed to obtain some of the special icons through various challenges. Like the original game, Overwatch 2 also provides special silhouette icons featuring Heroes from the title. The title recently started offering ways to unlock all silhouette icons so players can unlock their favorite Hero icons.

Unlocking silhouette icons through challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 3

Season 3 has been generous so far regarding providing brand-new content to the playerbase. Be it cosmetics or balancing changes, Blizzard has been consistently pushing updates to make the experience more balanced than ever.

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Exact details are unknown, but we'll report back tomorrow! #Overwatch2 Season 3 will introduce challenges to unlock the highly-anticipated Silhouette Player IconsExact details are unknown, but we'll report back tomorrow! #Overwatch2 Season 3 will introduce challenges to unlock the highly-anticipated Silhouette Player Icons 👤✨Exact details are unknown, but we'll report back tomorrow! https://t.co/P0jO65af6B

That being said, many players have been curious in the past as they wondered how one could get their hands on the player's silouhete icons in Overwatch 2. Season 3 answers that with newly introduced challenges.

Here is how one can get the silhouette player icons in Overwatch 2 Season 3:

As of Season 3, you can win 15 games as the Hero to unlock their new silhouette player icon. This can be done through any game mode.

Another way to obtain the player icons is by paying Blizzard 50 Overwatch Coins if you want to avoid doing the challenges.

The silhouette player icons are a unique way of representing one's profile as earning them through completing the challenges also shows their love for a particular Hero from the title. Overwatch 2 features these icons as they are well-detailed and also fascinating looking.

While other player icons feature various items and signs from the game, the player silouhette icons are similar cosmetic items that no other competitive shooters have rarely used. As of now, the title features a total of 36 player icons with silhouettes. Players can start their journey by collecting icons with any Hero they desire.

What else does Season 3 bring to the table for Overwatch 2?

Besides various challenges, Season 3 also introduced a new map called the Antarctic Peninsula. The new Control map was made keeping the new 5v5 meta in mind and is already liked by many players. The snow-themed map also encompasses minute details regarding Heroes like Mei and features a few fun interactive activities.

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Season 3 Battle Pass

New Battle Pass Bundle + Starter Pack

Takoyaki Zenyatta Bundle

Hero Pack

🦍 Monkey Business Bundle



🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: 🛍 Overwatch 2 Item Shop Rotation: February 07 2023Season 3 Battle PassNew Battle Pass Bundle + Starter PackTakoyaki Zenyatta BundleHero Pack🦍 Monkey Business Bundle🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: shop.battle.net/family/overwat… 🛍 Overwatch 2 Item Shop Rotation: February 07 2023🎫 Season 3 Battle Pass🐝 New Battle Pass Bundle + Starter Pack🐙 Takoyaki Zenyatta Bundle👥 Hero Pack🦍 Monkey Business Bundle🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: shop.battle.net/family/overwat… https://t.co/WKceHymtE2

Regular Overwatch enthusiasts will also know that Season 3 introduced a new Mythic skin for Kiriko after Genji and Junker Queen. The new update also introduces a brand new Battlepass that encompasses a variety of cosmetic items and rewards for both free and premium players.

Blizzard has also promised tons of changes coming to the title with Seasons 3 and 4, as the developers mentioned an overhaul of the competitive system for a more balanced queuing. Fans will soon be able to witness all these changes as Blizzard is consistently working on the updates.

Till then, players can enjoy the Overwatch World Cup and its challenges in-game as they push their way up the leaderboards to obtain a customized cosmetic item.

Poll : 0 votes